What's one thing that instantly puts a smile on your face when you come home? The answer is a wagging tail jumping over you, licking your face, giving you lots and lots of affection, and expecting nothing in return. Yup, we are talking about those furballs who calm your soul in the chaos.

But how do you take care of them? Today, we stumbled upon a thread that talks about the food items we should never feed our doggos. Not just sugar, there are many other things we need to stop feeding our dogs right now!

A Twitter user named Gurman Kaur gives us valuable information on how different food items can affect your dog's health.



10 food items that you should never feed dogs:



A mini thread🧵



1. Sugar causes skin allergies in dogs. — Gurman Kaur (@_GurmanKaur) May 18, 2022

In the following thread, she has listed down ten food items that you should never feed dogs, with reasons why it is dangerous for them. From coffee, tea, garlic, and more, there are a lot of things that can make your dog weak.



2. Chocolate contains theobromine that can be poisonous to dogs.



3. The artificial sweetener Xylitol (found in many sugarfree biscuits) can cause a life-threatening blood sugar drop or hypoglycemia in dogs. Additionally, Xylitol can also cause rapid liver failure in dogs. — Gurman Kaur (@_GurmanKaur) May 18, 2022

4. Onion and garlic in any form can kill their red blood cells, causing anemia in dogs. Eating a lot just once can even cause poisoning.



5. Coffee, Tea, and Other Caffeine can also be fatal for them.



6. Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs. — Gurman Kaur (@_GurmanKaur) May 18, 2022

7. Raw eggs, there's the chance of food poisoning from bacteria like salmonella or E. coli.



8. Raw meat and fish can have bacteria that causes food poisoning. Some fish can also have a parasites that cause various diseases.



9. Too much salt can make your dog seriously thirsty. — Gurman Kaur (@_GurmanKaur) May 18, 2022

10. Large amounts of baking powder or baking soda are both highly toxic too them.



People on Twitter found the thread informative and asked a few more questions. While some also thanked her for highlighting the mistakes they have been making for years.



Much needed thread for everyone out there✨ — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) May 18, 2022

I remember feeding dogs only Parle-G biscuits but had no idea that items as common as the ones you mentioned could be so harmful for them. Hopefully people see this and make sure they don't feed such items which can be fatal for the dogs. — Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) May 18, 2022

Please also do a thread in foods a dog can eat. — Rekha Dhyani (@rekhadhyanis) May 18, 2022

Thank you for the useful information .my dog likes to have coffe with me every day .didn’t know till now — ❤️ (@Skishorereal) May 18, 2022

Bhot kuchh exclude ho gaya, now let's prepare inclusive list — CA Deepak Rajgor (@deepak_rajgor) May 18, 2022

What can be acceptable to feed them? That supports their health? Would love to know that. — Kushagra Oberoi (@copywithkush) May 18, 2022

Super valuable lessons here! Good to find that u r sharing such info — scum_memer (@scum_memer) May 18, 2022

Really insightful thread. I don't have a pet but I'll definitely have one in the future. Gotta prepare beforehand. 😄 — Arya (@Its_Arya27) May 18, 2022

Honestly, this thread is all you need to give your doggos a healthy life.

