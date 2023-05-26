There’s no doubt that doggos are the most adorable creatures in the world, but little did we know that these cute creatures earn crores by just being cute!

Tucker Budzyn, a golden retriever, earns $1 million (₹8.27 crore) per year.

The five-year-old dog, who has become a social media celebrity, is a canine influencer. He started earning money from sponsored advertisements when he was two years old.

Courtney Budzyn, the 31-year-old owner, made a social media page for him on the day she adopted him when he was just eight weeks old in June 2018.

After a month, his video of pawing at an ice cube took the internet by storm.

“I was floored that many people were as interested in my dog as me. By the time he was 6 months old, he had 60,000 followers. It was insane.”

Courtney, who used to clean houses, and her husband, Mike, who worked as a civil engineer, quit their respective jobs in order to manage Tucker and his pup, Todd, full-time.

The pooch now has about 25 million fans across different social media platforms – 11.1 million on TikTok, 5.1 million on YouTube, 4.3 million on Facebook. 3.4 million on Instagram and 62,400 on Twitter.

Printed Pet Memories, a portrait company, revealed that he earns around $6,656 – $11,094 just from TikTok. When all his earnings are combined, it amounts to millions.

In a conversation, Courtney Budzyn revealed:

“A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll. Instagram, we make about $20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories.”

Wow!