An adorable video of a baby elephant walking behind forest officials has been circulating the internet.
Officers in Mudumalai National Park in the Nilgiri mountains led a rescue mission where they found the baby elephant's family and then helped them reunite. In fact, Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests), Supriya Sahu even posted the video praising the officers' efforts.
A kutty baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heartwarming indeed. Kudos 👍👏 #TNForest #elephants #mudumalai pic.twitter.com/eX9gBd3oK7— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 6, 2021
The little one has obviously stolen everyone's hearts with its adorable, fumbling walk. Here's how some people responded to the video.
This is so cute. How the baby is following them as if he/she knows soon going to meet mumma— Vikas Dagur (@vikasdagur) October 6, 2021
Kittni cute video he yar ..esa lag raha he she feel safe with them— Debaprasad Samal (@DebaprasadSama6) October 7, 2021
Lovely to see how caring the forest officials are and their repo with the baby elephant who’s following them with all feeling of security in the hands of the officials.— Arun Khajuria (@arunkhajuria56) October 7, 2021
Great job....— Hi 🇮🇳 (@Hi79725531) October 6, 2021
Noble indeed.
My salutes to each and every official who was directly or indirectly associated with this noble deed.
So lovely & cute... See the way this little one follows them... Looks like his mamma has already taught him about the Forest officials ...😊👏 #TNForest #MTR #Mudumalai #IncredibleIndia #Nilgiris— Logesh Ramamoorthy (@logy_jk) October 7, 2021
Sending lots of hugs to the mum and baby!