This year's Republic Day was truly historic for a variety of reasons. However, one of the most memorable moments was the service to honour Virat, the steed of the President's bodyguard, who retired with full honours after serving for 18 years. 

He retired with full honors, and President, Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh attended the service.  

Virat, the horse of President's Bodyguard
Source: India Times

The country's 73rd Republic Day Parade turned out to be a bittersweet moment as Virat, President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse stepped down from his duty for the final time.  

Virat is a Hanoverian breed horse and has taken part in 13 Republic Day Parades. He began his service in 2003 and was the steed of Colonel Anup Tiwary. He is also known as the "Charger" of the President's bodyguard.

He was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on January 15. Virat is the first horse to receive the award for exceptional service and abilities.  

Source: Deccan Herald

People on Twitter were very touched by this gesture.

What a noble horse to serve the country with its loyalty.