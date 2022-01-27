This year's Republic Day was truly historic for a variety of reasons. However, one of the most memorable moments was the service to honour Virat, the steed of the President's bodyguard, who retired with full honours after serving for 18 years.

He retired with full honors, and President, Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh attended the service.

The country's 73rd Republic Day Parade turned out to be a bittersweet moment as Virat, President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse stepped down from his duty for the final time.

President’s Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today. It was given the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Medal this year.



President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell on the occasion



Virat is a Hanoverian breed horse and has taken part in 13 Republic Day Parades. He began his service in 2003 and was the steed of Colonel Anup Tiwary. He is also known as the "Charger" of the President's bodyguard.

Farewell to Virat - the leading steed🐴 in the President's Bodyguard, retiring after 13 years of service to the nation #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/VWCAUYqqTj — Wall-E (@Wallll_E) January 26, 2022

He was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on January 15. Virat is the first horse to receive the award for exceptional service and abilities.

People on Twitter were very touched by this gesture.

Thank you for your service, officer Virat !! 🐴 💪🏻👍👍 https://t.co/azuTaY7J9x — amarjeet 🇮🇳 (@amarjeet_del) January 26, 2022

This is the type of news that makes us happy, isnt it? https://t.co/QrVgB5h1KU — Harman Singh Tomar (@HarmanSingh85) January 26, 2022

Commendable and Touching ! 👏🇮🇳 https://t.co/Sj4p5DJ77c — Yukti Arora 🇮🇳 (@YuktiArora9914) January 26, 2022

Viraat deserves all the respect and all the love. #RepublicDay2022 https://t.co/SQ2Z6ge0aX — 🇮🇳WEAR A MASK😷GET VACCINATED💉 (@BatCatFantasies) January 26, 2022

What a noble horse to serve the country with its loyalty.