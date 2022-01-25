As a kid, I was always excited about the Republic Day parades on TV. The colourful tableaux of states and departments, the march-past, the folk dances, it was such a treat to watch. This seems like the perfect opportunity to recollect some of the iconic Republic Day images over the years.

1. First Republic Day Flypast, 1950.

2. Machine symbol in the Republic Day Parade, 1952 depicts growing industrial development in India.

3. Uttar Pradesh tableaux depicting Shakuntala, 1956.

4. Ganga Jaisalmer Risala, Camel Corps, in the Republic Day Parade, 1956.

5. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru presented awards to Harish and Avinash Kaur. They were the first recipients of the awards for outstanding courage and social work in 1958.

6. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Republic Day Parade, 1959.

7. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi participated in a dance performance by folk dancers from Rajasthan, in Republic Day Parade, 1970.

8. Tanks in the Republic Day Parade, 1973.

9. The surface-to-air missile displayed for the first time in the Republic Day Parade 1973.

10. Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma at the Republic Day Parade, 1985.

11. Indian Army members on camels stand guard near the Rashtrapati Bhavan for beating retreat, 1990.

12. Nelson Mandela at the Republic day Parade, 1995.

13. The Prithvi missile during the 47th Republic Day parade in 1996.

14. Kargil War tableaux at the Republic Day Parade, 2000.

15. A BSF personnel displaying his skill on a motorcycle during the Republic Day Parade, 2006.

16. BrahMos on display for the first time during the Republic Day Parade, 2009.

I cannot wait to see what this year has to offer.