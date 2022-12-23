If there’s one thing you don’t imagine influential people doing, it’s blabbering crazy shiz just for the sake of it. But it’s not like crazy does not have its own charm. But there’s a fine line between what’s fun and what’s problematic, which Elon Musk doesn’t get very often.

Here’s a throwback to some of the most WTF things the second richest human on Earth, ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk, has said in 2022

1. He believes population collapse is a more pressing issue than global warming.

Musk thinks our world of 8 BILLION people is witnessing a major population crisis because Mars needs people. And we are custodians of life on that planet. F*ck Global Warming or whatever that is!

Mark these words — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

2. He marketed Tesla’s cybertrucks by saying they ‘will serve BRIEFLY as boats.’

Advocating something that may or may not be ‘temporarily’ helpful is highly irresponsible. In September this year, Musk said that Tesla’s cybertrucks will function as boats — BRIEFLY — that too on water without many waves. A US Government Agency called it out, begging people to not risk their safety by using cybertrucks as boats.

Our derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that "serves briefly as a boat" should not be used as a boat https://t.co/lcrunbf1DJ pic.twitter.com/j2eL5tGcJZ — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) September 29, 2022

3. Elon Musk came up with a ridiculous list of suggestions to solve the Ukraine-Russia war, followed by an insensitive Twitter poll.

He also suggested that a possible unlikely outcome of the unrest would be a NUCLEAR WAR. Many Ukrainian diplomats asked him to STFU.

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Reality check: Social media polls mean nothing.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

What is it that gives the world’s powerful people this idea that they can be above good and evil? That endorsing injustice, genocide, land grab is just “free-thinking”?



Pride? Money? https://t.co/Bv3IRukkn6 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) October 3, 2022

4. Musk’s SpaceX tried to take gibes at NASA but got trolled instead.

Launched in November 2021, NASA successfully concluded the DART Mission in September this year. The DART spacecraft intended to deflect a target asteroid’s orbit to protect Earth from a future asteroid collision. As the world was congratulating NASA for a big win, a layered congratulatory tweet from Musk’s SpaceX went viral.

Congratulations on successfully crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 26, 2022

5. Musk joked he hasn’t had any sex in ages. He later also shared his sex tape.

Wierd. Just weird.

it’s a sticky situation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

6. Elon Musk literally asked people to pay $8 a month for blue ticks, only to pause and relaunch it days later.

So you can say anything, but if you want more people to hear what you say, pay $8 a month, and $11 if you're an iPhone user. 🙂

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

7. He asked Twitter staff to commit to a hardcore culture only to prompt mass resignations.

After Elon Musk took control of Twitter, news headlines got filled with reports of mass firings, mass exodus, and chaos seized the social media company. Musk was legit firing people for tweeting against him on the platform itself. It was widely reported that Musk had asked the staff to choose between working for long hours at high intensity or leaving.

I'm conjecturing, but it's absolutely mind boggling how it took less than a month to burn a business down when you're trying to "innovate" and increase revenue. — Train Track Panda (@TrainTrackPanda) November 18, 2022

8. Elon Musk is now asking people if he should quit being ‘Chief Twit’ on a Twitter poll.

In a new turn of events, Musk has started another poll where he’s asking people if he should quit being the head of Twitter. He says he will abide by the poll results. Unsurprisingly, he has lost the poll!

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022