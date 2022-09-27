On 24th November 2021, NASA launched the DART spacecraft with a mission to complete the first planetary defense test that successfully concluded on 26th September 2022. While felicitations were brimming from everywhere, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, also congratulated NASA with the most layered response from the Twitter handle of SpaceX. (at least most of us think it was him)

Congratulations on successfully crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 26, 2022

For the unversed, with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, NASA intended to crash into a target asteroid called Dimorphos, located about 11 million kilometers from Earth. The DART spacecraft was to deflect the distant asteroid’s orbit such that it may protect our planet from any doomsday asteroid collision in the future.

As NASA successfully completed the collision, SpaceX congratulated the agency with a double entendre of a tweet. Reading their response, Twitter couldn’t help but call out Elon Musk.

why is this trash on my tl https://t.co/vMv9sGMvn5 — monie⁷ (@sugacandycoated) September 27, 2022

love how nasa is currently providing proof of concept for technology that potentially removes asteroids as a existential threat to humanity (an absolutely necessity for grand space faring visions of the future) while spacex is trying to dunk on twitter in between launch failures https://t.co/AOeaaAdFXJ — Cameron Mitchell (@CameroMitch) September 27, 2022

Elon Musk seeing someone else make something that crashes https://t.co/0vz8ZpNgrO pic.twitter.com/QPPmBHT0Fr — Cas (@turtersblade) September 27, 2022

NASA just hit an asteroid seven million miles away with a rocket.



Elon can't make cars which avoid hitting a pedestrian seven feet to its side on a curb.



Maybe not the best time to go for dunks. https://t.co/QDDsTST8QS — Actually malicious, no actual malice (@apark2453) September 27, 2022

yeah come on, NASA, unmanned vehicles crashing into stuff is kind of Tesla's thing https://t.co/dhddBjoQM1 — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 27, 2022

it's more impressive when they crash into earth like when you do it? https://t.co/y7SNnQpWal — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) September 27, 2022

At least theirs crashed on purpose. https://t.co/LCT48coIs9 — Samosa Joan (@AuntieCimex) September 27, 2022

What a way to minimize what they actually did, Elon definitely is that kid that thinks he’s an edgelord when really he’s just loser https://t.co/nIHwm3VGwP — Ba👻ji (@MedicalSpice) September 27, 2022

Somehow, it is oddly satisfying to congratulate @NASA on crashing a spacecraft. https://t.co/iUg84bfZ9S — Melodee Aaron (@melodeeaaron) September 27, 2022

Is someone salty that their rockets actually work https://t.co/EEZDc0vDHK — Bummie became a space marine (@SpoopyBummie) September 27, 2022