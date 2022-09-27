On 24th November 2021, NASA launched the DART spacecraft with a mission to complete the first planetary defense test that successfully concluded on 26th September 2022. While felicitations were brimming from everywhere, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, also congratulated NASA with the most layered response from the Twitter handle of SpaceX. (at least most of us think it was him)
For the unversed, with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, NASA intended to crash into a target asteroid called Dimorphos, located about 11 million kilometers from Earth. The DART spacecraft was to deflect the distant asteroid’s orbit such that it may protect our planet from any doomsday asteroid collision in the future.
As NASA successfully completed the collision, SpaceX congratulated the agency with a double entendre of a tweet. Reading their response, Twitter couldn’t help but call out Elon Musk.
Read the tweet again. Seeing the vast history of Elon Musk’s nuanced tweets, this one surely seems to come from him.