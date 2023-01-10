2. There was a guy in r/argentina that came asking for help, because his mother had disappeared. The post (edit: link to the OG post) was sticked and the mods were trying to help the case go to the media and the authorities. It was there for a while.

He had killed her by himself and buried her in their house garden. – Motoko_KS09

3. I think it’s less fucked up and more of a cautionary tale but that shit stuck with me.

It was this guy who insisted that he could try heroin recreationally and stop whenever he wanted. Post after the post was about his descent into addiction. Really scary stuff. – ChubbyJugs

4. Relationship advice post by a husband started by saying that his wife isn’t the smartest cookie in the jar. The couple was struggling financially living month to month, but they get by. Had kids too.

The wife suddenly gets the genius idea that they could make a bunch of cash if their car crashes and got written off. Happened to one of her friends who won an insurance claim after driving into a ditch and encouraged others to do so. Husband says no every time the wife talks about it, explains reasons why and finally makes her promise not to talk about it at all.

Next week, the guy gets a call from the police saying the wife had run into an accident and is in police custody. Turns out the wife had been waiting at a traffic stop, then suddenly accelerated forward during a red light and drove head-first into a vehicle coming from the other side at top speed. She wasn’t injured, but the other vehicle had a mother and a kid who instantly died and another teenage kid in critical condition. Guy visits wife in custody and she acts all proud with no remorse as if she did something great for her family.

Dude made the post asking whether he should come clean about her talking to him earlier about the accident and insurance fraud, which will likely change her manslaughter charge to murder and add decades to her sentence. The post stayed up for less than an hour. – SirPeterODactyl

5. How about that old one where a guy was asking how to leave his abusive wife and take the kids? The wife found the post and killed the kids so he wouldn’t have them. – Warriorphoenix678

6. Doxxing the wrong person then go “we did it, Reddit!” – Louis-grabbing-pills

This is a classic case of what happens when an internet mob gets onto something they are not skilled or equipped for. Back in 2013, a 22-year-old American student named Sunil Tripathi was falsely accused by a Reddit group as a Boston Bombing suspect. Redditors started congratulating each other for ‘solving’ this case using the phrase, “we did it, Reddit.” Later, it was found that Sunil had been dead way before the bombing happened. You can read more about it here.