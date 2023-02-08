After months of buzz and rumours, the Shershaah couple has finally put all speculations to rest. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The couple took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from their stunning wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pictures looked straight out of an Indian fairytale wedding and look at how dreamy and so-in-love they looked.

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga that was complimented with diamond and emerald jewellery. Sidharth Malhotra looked equally stunning in a gold and beige sherwani. Manish Malhotra designed and dressed the bride and the groom. The designer took to Instagram and shared all the details of this couple’s wedding outfits.

Take a look at it here.

Kiara Advani was decked in an empress rose lehenga. “The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle,” mentioned the post. Kiara was wearing Manish Malhotra’s line of fine jewellery and her set featured ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra exuded an old-world charm. His metallic gold sherwani was handcrafted in a classic Manish Malhotra style. “The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse,” read the caption. He wore Manish Malhotra’s polki jewellery that was studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds.

We cannot wait for the other pictures of the couple from their big day.

