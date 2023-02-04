Actors put their hearts and soul into all of their performances. But some performances are so good that they leave the audience completely gobsmacked and floored. These performances leave a mark on the audience’s mind and also change the career trajectories of the actor for good.
Recently a Twitter user asked people to share what they think is the best performance by their favourite actor. Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out this question, and the answers are an absolute delight.
Aavishkar’s tweet has been viewed more than 547K times. The tweet has received more than 500 likes and more than 100 retweets. Netizens sprung to action and shared their responses. From the multitude of responses the tweet received, here are some of them. Take a look at them below.
1. Ajay Devgn as Sultan Mirza in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010).
2. Ranbir Kapoor as Janardhan Jakhar in Rockstar (2011).
3. Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan (2007).
4. Kartik Aaryan as Dr. Freddy Ginwala in Freddy (2022).
5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022).
6. Aamir Khan as Bhuvan in Lagaan (2001).
7. Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh in Sardar Udham (2021).
8. Hrithik Roshan as Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil (2017).
9. Alia Bhatt as Veera Tripathi in Highway (2014).
10. Deepika Padukone as Veronica in Cocktail (2012).
11. Shahid Kapoor as Haider Meer in Haider (2014).
12. And of course, no Bollywood list is complete without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan. SRK was a crowd favourite with many mentioning his performances in Swades, Dil Se, My Name Is Khan, Fan, and many more. But SRK as Kabir Khan in Chak De! India (2007) takes the cake.
What other performances would you add to this list?