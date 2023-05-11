Shah Rukh Khan has touched almost all genres and made us fall in love with him, over and over again. From dreamy romance and intriguing fights to nail-biting thrillers, the actor has swept us off our feet several times with his choice of movies.

Credits: Netflix

However, one thing that remained common in almost all his movies is his dance, especially at weddings. His dreamy pathaani kurtas and dance moves literally take our breaths away, every damn time and no, we aren’t complaining!

To make your day better, we have compiled a list of movies where baadshah owned the frame as he danced at weddings in his movies. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

Credits: Netflix

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Yeh Ladka Haaye Allah

I mean, we have to start with this one, right? From his iconic black pathaani attire and infectious smile to his oh-so-romantic dance moves at his lover’s best friend’s wedding, the man has been stealing our hearts for the last three decades.

Credits: Netflix

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho – Mahi Ve

While his character made our hearts beat faster during the entire movie, it was this track that made us fall in love with his moves as he wished his best friends, in the movie, all the luck for their marital life ahead.

Credits: Netflix

3. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge – Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna

The man can dance – koi bhi occasion ho, shaadi ya sagaai. And, he proved it as he grooved to this OG wedding number at her lover’s mehendi night. With his playful yet romantic expressions, this song has to be the favorite, for most of us.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

4. Heyy Babyy – Mast Kalandar

While he was just there for the last few verses of the song, the actor made the entire track a lot more fun and watchable. As he danced his heart away at the wedding of his potential partner’s friend, he made us tap our feet on the floor.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

5. Koyla – Ghoongte Mein Chanda

Now, if this track doesn’t make someone do the iconic hook-step, then they definitely have bad taste in music. Also, the actor looks so adorable dancing at his boss’ wedding function, doesn’t he?

Credits: YouTube

6. Raees – Udi Udi Jaaye

When we watched the actor romancing on the silver screen after two long years, we knew there would be a lot in store. However, we didn’t expect him to perform garba, wearing a white chikankaari kurta, at his own wedding!

Credits: Netflix

7. Veer-Zaara – Main Yahaan Hoon

Who thought that a dream sequence would look so good? The actor walked in, danced and romanced – all in his glory and we loved each and every bit of it. I mean, it’s SRK, shaking a leg, in a leather jacket during the rain – what not to like?

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

Well, now we have our wedding dance playlist ready!