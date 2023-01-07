Some Bollywood movies have interesting opening sequences that manage to capture the attention of the audience from the very start. Hindi films, back in the sixties and seventies, were masters at this. Almost all movies of this era opened with a hard-hitting quote or a line from a shayari. These opening lines are now long-forgotten art.

However, we found a thread on Twitter where a user had compiled all these lines. Pragyan Mohanty tweeted a thread on old Hindi film banners which opened with hard-hitting lines. The thread is a treasure trove for all Bollywood buffs. Take a look at them below.

1. Sultan Productions

Established by Sultan Ahmed in 1970, the movie would open with a line by Amir Minai. It was voiced by the late actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

A thread on old Hindi film banners' heavy-duty opening lines.



(Please help in identifying some of the voices in this series.)



Sultan Productions' "कश्तियाँ सबकी किनारे पे पहुँच जाती हैं, नाख़ुदा जिनका नहीं उन का ख़ुदा होता है" by Amir Minai sounds like Prithviraj Kapoor. Right? pic.twitter.com/hbB8lmaNDQ — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

2. Time Films

The films of this banner opened with these lines – " Fanoos ban ke jis ki hifaazat hawa kare, woh shamma kya bujhe jise roshan khuda kare." While the writer and the voice-over artist of these lines remain shrouded in mystery, one cannot help but marvel at how beautiful these lines are.

Time Films



“Fanoos ban ke jiski hifaazat hawa kare, woh shamma kya bujhe jise roshan khuda kare”



Writer and VO artist – both unknown pic.twitter.com/DJmbYR0M1b — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

3. Mangatram Films

The opening lines are the same as those used by Time Films but for Mangatram Films they are voiced by actor Manmohan Krishna. Quite interestingly, Pragyan Mohanty notes that these lines were extremely popular and many production houses have used them.

Manmohan Krishna’s softly-spoken recitation of the same couplet in Mangatram Films’ Hasina Maan Jaayegi (1968).



It would be interesting to know the story (if any) behind the popularity of this sher since many production houses have used it. pic.twitter.com/oQq7NVcoTT — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

4. Gautam Pictures

Gautam Pictures relied on Ghalib‘s couplets to open the film.

Gautam Pictures finds inspiration in Ghalib’s “Mat suno gar bura kahe koi, mat kaho gar bura kare koi. Rok lo gar ghalat chale koi, baksh do gar khataa kare koi.” pic.twitter.com/GHvC0jnNEm — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

5. RM Art Productions

Founded by Ratan Mohan, RM Art Productions produced nearly 20 films between 1964 and 1994. They opened with these lines by the poet and writer Allama Iqbal.

Ratan Mohan's RM Art Productions



Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har taqdeer se pehle, ḳhuda bande se ḳhud poochhe bata teri razaa kya hai – Iqbal



Voice: ?? pic.twitter.com/QEycRY5zFt — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

6. Bahry Films

Bahry Films opened with a line by the poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

Who is the voice reciting Sahir in Bahry Films’ Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983)?



“Hazaar barf gire lakh aandhiyaan uthe, who phool khil ke rahenge jo khilne waale hain” pic.twitter.com/xdpYktF7Mb — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

7. Aftab Pictures

Aftab Pictures have had Shatrughan Sinha, Kader Khan, and Raza Murad voice the opening sher.

My very fav Aftab Pictures. Over time, various film personalities have delivered its famous intro:



Noor-e-haq shamme ilaahi ko bujha sakta hai kaun, jiska haami ho Khuda usko mita sakta hai kaun



This is by Shatrughan Sinha.



Also, any idea about the ownership of this sher? pic.twitter.com/jRqcezjzyL — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

8. Adarsh Arts

While the identity of the writer and the voice-over artist is unknown, you have to agree that these simple lines manage to say a lot.

Adarsh Arts keeps it simple with “Aadmi bura nahin, waqt bura hota hai/ jiska koi nahin uska Khuda hota hai.” pic.twitter.com/NvgwMJCeOE — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

9. EmKay Films

Set up in 1970 by Mohan Kumar, EmKay Films have Harish Bhimani voicing these lines – “ Apni hi karni ka phal hai nekiyaan ruswaiyaan, aap ke peechhe chalengi aap ki parchhaiyaan.”

Mohan Kumar's EmKay Films advises “Apni hi karni ka phal hai nekiyaan ruswaiyaan, aap ke peechhe chalengi aap ki parchhaiyaan”



Voice: Harish Bhimani, right?



(Also unable to trace the original writer of the verse) pic.twitter.com/r4J5j1T9dQ — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

10. Mehboob Productions

Rafiq Ghaznavi voiced these lines by Mast Kalkattvi. “ Muddai lakh bura chaahe to kya hota hai, wo hi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Khuda hota hai,” these lines have become so popular that we continue to hear various versions of these even today.

Of course, the pioneer: Mehboob Productions



Actor musician Rafiq Ghaznavi delivering Mast Kalkattvi’s lines “Muddai lakh bura chaahe to kya hota hai, wohi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Khuda hota hai.”



You could read more about this association here:https://t.co/MTTbJFjSv3 pic.twitter.com/N4v8oeQl7C — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

11. Nasir Hussain’s NH Films

Nasir Hussain’s production house, NH Films, uses an impactful line by Jigar Moradabadi.

Perhaps the most famous one – Nasir Hussain's NH Films. Uses Jigar Moradabadi's verses with a slight twist: Kya ishq ne samjha hai kya husn ne jaana hai, hum ḳhaak nashinon ki thokar mein zamaana hai.



REALLY need to know who is reciting because Tho-karrr mein zamaana hai. 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/8vce2HDlFF — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

12. The Roop Enterprise

Kader Khan also voiced the opening lines for The Roop Enterprise. For example, in Shakka (1981). Pragyan Mohanty notes that there is a possibility of Kader Khan having penned those lines.

Champion stuff by Kader Khan in The Roop Enterprise’s Shakka (1981)



“Mushkil mein musibat mein musarrat mein khushi mein, main teri razaa par hi faqat naaz karunga / Har waqt mein har haal mein har kaam se pehle main naam tera le ke hi aaghaaz karunga.”



Possibly Khan’s words? pic.twitter.com/gp36NCSEZd — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) April 19, 2020

13. Swarn Productions

Raza Murad also voiced for Swarn Productions.

Banner: Swarn Productions | Film: Badla Aur Balidan (1980)



“मेरे इरादे को सराहो मेरे हमराह चलो

मैंने जलाई है एक मशाल हवाओं के ख़िलाफ़”

VO: Raza Murad?

Unsure of its origin, has a more famous version: मेरी हिम्मत को सराहो मेरे हमराह चलो, मैंने एक शम्मा जलाई है अंधेरों के ख़िलाफ़ pic.twitter.com/gPEf9AYbIy — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 24, 2021