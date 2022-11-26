There have been numerous instances when people have fallen for the wrong people, despite the glowing red flags. We end up getting our hearts broken time and again. And it’s not just us, a Twitter user recently pointed out that Rani Mukerji has always followed this same pattern.

Anubha, a Twitter user, took to the social media platform and shared a thread of Rani Mukerji movies where she falls for the wrong man. The list contains most of Rani’s hit movies. In all eight movies mentioned by the user, the actress always ends up falling for the hero who embodies the most toxic qualities.

Rani Mukherji movies explained in short, where she always falls for the wrong guy.



1. Hum Tum (2004)

The ambitious Rhea Prakash ends up falling for Karan Kapoor whom she met on a flight. Karan is a self-styled ladies’ man who clearly does not understand boundaries.

2. Chalte Chalte (2003)

Priya Chopra marries Raj Mathur. Priya is quite the perfectionist while Raj goes with the flow – be it his life or his business.

3. Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)

Radhika is married to RV, a car racer, who faces a setback in his career due to an accident. Sadly, RV was not good with finances and that leads to his family barely managing to eke out a living.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

How can we forget this classic tale of Raj and Tina? Raj was clearly not the nice guy. He is indecisive, is constantly a jerk to his best friend, and always treated his best friend like a second option.

5. Aiyyaa (2012)

Meenakshi pursues her dream man while fending off the prospect of an arranged marriage. Sadly the man has no qualities except that he smells good.

6. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

Priya’s husband falls for the surrogate mother of their child. There’s not much to say how twisted this movie was.

7. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Maya ends up falling for Dev, a married man. Dev is no saint, he is short-tempered and has never been able to move on from the fact that he won’t be able to play soccer ever.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Naina is in love with Rahul. Rahul’s parents already consider Naina as their bahu. But Rahul had other plans which he revealed to Naina much later, while he gave her hopes.

Many users on Twitter agreed with this observation. They shared other movies of Rani Mukerji which follow the same pattern. Take a look at them here.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Young Rani falls for her friend who loves her best friend, and writes letters to him pretending to be her best friend all her life. When he finds this out he falls for her, harasses and black mails her into accepting his new found love for her. :p pic.twitter.com/l9szcEqxrk — Sharada mastodon.social/@ardie (@suitcaseindian) November 23, 2022

Yuvaa. Rani falls for a man (finally) but a contract killer and wife abuser — Dr SareeDon (@DrPyaricetamoI) November 23, 2022

Have you seen her debut film? Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat? Plot from hell. — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) November 23, 2022

Mardaani 1 and 2: RM falling into trap laid by yeng bois — Sameer Mohan knows Mathematics (@sleepyhead148) November 23, 2022

Hudd Kar Di Apne also with Man-child supreme Govinda. — Kokke in Sweden (@sushonomics) November 23, 2022

Maybe Rani Mukerji was on a mission to teach us not to fall for the wrong person.