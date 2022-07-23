Learning everything through your own experience is a good way but not a great way to learn. We all have a limited amount of time, and as much as we would want, we can't have all the experiences we would like to have. So, what's the alternative? How can you still manage to learn about all the wonders that life has to offer?

Well, the answer is through reading books. Whenever you are facing any difficulties, all you need to do is pick a book related to that area and you would have the wisdom of someone who's been through it. So, whichever area you need help with, here are some books you can read, as recommended by a Twitter user.

1. Marketing

If you are interested in how businesses operate or have a business of your own that you want to scale, then some of these books can come in very handy.

1. This is Marketing

2. Influence

3. The Choice Factory

4. Nudge

5. Good Strategy, Bad Strategy

6. Positioning

7. The Brand Gap

8. Breakthrough Advertising

9. Zag

10. No B.S. Guide to Direct Marketing — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

2. Psychology

Understanding how our minds work and why people do what they do is a keen interest of many. If you are one such person, then you should give the following books a read.

1. Alchemy

2. Influence

3. What your customers wants and can’t tell you

4. The Art of Choosing

5. Hooked

6. Webs of Influence

7. Predictably Irrational

8. Thinking Fast and Slow

9. Contagious

10. The Happiness Hypothesis — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

3. Entrepreneurship

Want to start a venture of your own? If you have the entrepreneurial spirit, then these books are for you.

1. The Hard Thing about Hard Things

2. How to Win Friends and Influence People

3. Zero to One

4. Start With Why

5. The 4-hour Workweek

6. Rework

7. Think and Grow Rich

8. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

9. Shoe Dog

10. Grit — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

4. Investing

Instead of working for money, make money work for you. If you want to venture into the world of investing then these are some books for you.

1. Psychology of Money

2. Rich Dad, Poor Dad

3. The Intelligent Investor

4. One Up on Wall Street

5. Beating the Street

6. The Millionaire Next Door

7. Random Walk Down Wall Street

8. Market Wizards

9. Your Money or Your Life

10. The Richest Man in Babylon — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

5. Self-help

Life gets tough sometimes and we need someone to help us. If you don't have that someone around in your life, then these books can prove to be the friend you're looking for.

1. Atomic Habits

2. The Subtle Art of not Giving a F*ck

3. Deep Work

4. The Power of NOW

5. Make Your Bed

6. Show Your Work

7. The Alchemist

8. 12 Rules for Life

9. Do Epic Shit

10. Think Like a Monk — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

6. Relationship

A relationship doesn't only mean one with your partner, it also includes your relationship with yourself, your family and your friends. To improve the quality of relationship you have, read these books.

1. Attached

2. Secret

3. Getting the Love You Want

4. Hold Me Tight

5. The 7 Principles for Making Marriage Work

6. The 5 Love Languages

7. Mating in Captivity

8. I Hear You

9. All About Love

10. Eight Dates — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

7. Content Creation

Do you also look at content creators online and say to yourself that it is something you wanna do too? Then it's time. Kickstart your content creation journey with the following books.

1. Everybody Writes

2. Epic Content Marketing

3. They Ask You Answer

4. The Content Code

5. Conversation Marketing

6. Content that Converts

7. Inbound Converts

8. Brand Identity

9. Crushing It

10. Booming Digital Stars — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

8. Writing

Writing is an art but it is also a skill that can be learned. If the idea of writing appeals to you too, then you can learn it through these books.

1. On Writing Well

2. Bird by Bird

3. The Artist’s Way

4. Writing Down the Bones

5. Story Genius

6. The War of Art

7. The Elements of Style

8. Wired for Story

9. Steal Like an Artist

10. Big Magic — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

9. Education

Education doesn't end with school or college. You need to keep educating yourself throughout your life. And these books will help you do just that.

1. Everything is Figureoutable

2. Educated

3. To Kill a Mockingbird

4. The Courage to Teach

5. Ikigai

6. Power of Subconscious Mind

7. Attitude is Everything

8. You are a Badass

9. The Confidence Code

10. The Gifts of Imperfection — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

10. Storytelling

Like writing, storytelling is also a skill that can be learned. And a very helpful skill at that. Read the following books to get the knack of storytelling.

1. Talk Like Ted

2. Long Story Short

3. Writing Deep Viewpoint

4. The Storyteller’s Secret

5. Nice Try

6. Stuck

7. Everything is F*cked

8. Great Adaptations

9. Sell With a Story

10. Unleash the Power of Storytelling — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) July 11, 2022

These are some of the books you can definitely read to expand your mind and solve whatever problems life throws at you. Even if you can't read all of them, you should surely try some of them. Pick the one that suits you the best and dive into the world of possibilities.

