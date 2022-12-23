There’s something about visiting a bookstore, endlessly browsing through their collection, and then buying your favourite book. A feeling that you can never get from an online store. Some people still prefer going to bookstores and this young reader was one of them. But sadly, he fell short of some amount to buy the book. But what the bookstore did next will surely melt your heart.

The bookstore let the boy buy the book for the money he had on him. Walking BookFairs, an independent bookstore, took to Twitter to share this incident that happened at their bookstore. The boy wanted to buy a Dragon Ball Super comic book that was priced at ₹699. However, he only had ₹400 in his pocket. The bookstore told him that he could have it at ₹400 and that made the young reader’s day.

ADVERTISEMENT Take a look at the tweet here.

A young reader walked in with ₹400 in his pocket, was overjoyed to find manga books in store, got disappointed that the one he wanted was priced ₹699. His smile when we told him he could have it at ₹400 made our day.#BookstoreLife pic.twitter.com/Ts8xn1t92b — Walking BookFairs (@walkngbookfairs) December 21, 2022

The tweet has more than 1K likes and over 71.3K views. People loved this wholesome gesture by the bookstore and said that is only possible at an independent bookstore and not in online stores. Here’s what people had to say about this moment.

This is why we should support independent bookstores if we can. Can you imagine Amazon doing this?#ReaderForLife https://t.co/f2cqbwYq1J — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) December 22, 2022

The rays of kindness that we need. ❤☘ https://t.co/VSEG8UzQ2g — Adyasha (@ArdourDriven) December 22, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Things that happen only at local independent bookstores 💜 https://t.co/ar8Zx6FzJz — Satabdi (@satabdisambedna) December 21, 2022

I am filled with joy after reading this bcoz these small gestures at your bookstore are the reason why it is my favorite in town !!🫶🌺 — Ankit (@iamsoankitt) December 22, 2022

You have done something this person is going to carry with them for decades..love for reading and the joy of giving. 👍 we only buy books from independent stores..understand the role they play in shaping society. — Vijay Subramanian (@Vijaythedataguy) December 22, 2022

This was so generous of you! — Harshita (@ashnhash) December 22, 2022

He will always remember this day when luck swung his way and he got a big big big discount. — SnigdhaKhatawkarMahendra (@SnigdhaMahendra) December 22, 2022