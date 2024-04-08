In the vast landscape of literature, fantasy stands as a realm of boundless imagination, where worlds are born from the depths of creativity and magic flows through the pages like an enchanting river. From epic quests to intricate magical systems, fantasy books have captivated readers for generations, offering escapism, adventure, and insight into the human condition.

In this article, we embark on a grand quest to unveil the 100 best fantasy books that continue to push the boundaries of imagination.

1. The City of Brass, by S. A. Chakraborty

This book follows the story of Nahri, a young con artist living in 18th-century Cairo. Nahri has a unique ability to sense illnesses and ailments in others, which she uses to deceive her clients and make a living. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she accidentally summons a djinn warrior named Dara during one of her fraudulent rituals. Together, they journey to the legendary city of Daevabad, where Nahri discovers her true heritage and becomes embroiled in the city’s political intrigue. This is one of the best fantasy books.

2. An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

The story follows Laia, a young woman who joins the Resistance, a group fighting against the empire’s tyranny, to save her brother from imprisonment, and Elias, a soldier struggling with his conscience in the empire’s military academy. As Laia becomes a spy and Elias fights against the oppressive regime, their paths intertwine in a dangerous conspiracy. Together, they navigate themes of oppression, loyalty, and power in a gripping tale of courage and resilience.

3. Vintage The Buried Giant, by Kazuo Ishiguro

This novel is set in post-Arthurian Britain, where a mist of forgetfulness blankets the land, causing people to forget both recent events and even their own pasts. The story follows an elderly couple, Axl and Beatrice, who embark on a journey to find their long-lost son. Along the way, they encounter various characters, including a Saxon warrior named Wistan and an aged knight named Sir Gawain. As they travel through this eerie and dreamlike landscape, they grapple with questions of memory, love, and the consequences of forgetting.

4. The Library at Mount Char, by Scott Hawkins

Carolyn, a woman who was raised alongside several other children by a mysterious and godlike figure known as Father. Each child is assigned a specific catalog of knowledge within the vast Library at Mount Char, which contains secrets of the universe. When Father disappears, Carolyn and her “siblings” must navigate the dangerous and unpredictable world outside the Library while also contending with rival factions of godlike beings. As they search for answers and struggle for control, Carolyn and her companions uncover shocking truths about their origins and the nature of reality itself.

5. Ring Shout, by P. Djèlí Clark

Maryse Boudreaux, is a young woman with a magical gift that allows her to see through the veil of reality. She, along with her friends Sadie and Chef, hunts down and battles supernatural creatures known as Ku Kluxes, which are Ku Klux Klan members transformed into monstrous entities by dark magic. As they confront these horrors, Maryse and her companions uncover a sinister plot by the Klan to unleash a powerful ritual that will further spread hatred and violence.

6. The Other City, by Michal Ajvaz

This novel follows the journey of a protagonist who discovers a hidden city within his own city. As the protagonist explores this mysterious alternate realm, he encounters strange landscapes, bizarre creatures, and enigmatic inhabitants. Through his interactions with the denizens of the Other City, the protagonist delves into profound questions about reality, perception, and the nature of existence.

7. The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps, by Kai Ashante Wilson

Demane, a demigod and sorcerer, serves as a caravan guard along the dangerous Wildeeps road. The Wildeeps is a treacherous stretch of wilderness inhabited by monsters and magical creatures. Demane’s unique abilities as a sorcerer make him invaluable to the caravan, but they also set him apart from his fellow travelers. As the caravan makes its perilous journey, Demane must confront his own inner demons and face the challenges of both the physical and metaphysical worlds. This is one of the best fantasy books to read.

8. The Unfinished World, by Amber Sparks

Each story presents a unique and surreal world, filled with fantastical elements and unexpected twists. From magical realist landscapes to dystopian futures, Sparks weaves together tales that blur the line between reality and fantasy, inviting readers to ponder the complexities of existence.

9. Witchmark, by C.L. Polk

This novel is set in an alternate Edwardian England where magic is controlled and regulated by a powerful aristocratic class. The story follows Miles Singer, a talented but disillusioned doctor who hides his magical abilities to avoid being conscripted into a war between nations. When a mysterious patient dies after revealing dangerous secrets about the aristocracy, Miles becomes entangled in a conspiracy that threatens to unravel the delicate balance of power.

10. Tales of Falling and Flying, by Ben Loory

It is a collection of whimsical and imaginative short stories that blur the lines between reality and fantasy. Each tale offers a unique and surreal glimpse into the human experience, exploring themes such as love, loss, fear, and resilience. From talking animals and magical objects to surreal landscapes and unexpected encounters, Loory’s stories captivate readers with their wit, charm, and thought-provoking insights.

11. What Should Be Wild, by Julia Fine

Maisie Cothay, a young woman with a mysterious and dangerous power: she can kill or resurrect with a touch. Raised in isolation by her father in a remote estate surrounded by a magical forest, she struggles to understand her abilities and the secrets of her family’s past. As she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about her mother’s disappearance and the curse that haunts her family, Maisie encounters a cast of memorable human and supernatural characters.

12. A Darker Shade of Magic, by V.E. Schwab

Set in a series of parallel Londons, each with its level of magic, the story follows Kell, one of the last remaining Antari, a powerful magician capable of traveling between these worlds. As an official messenger for the royal family of Red London, Kell smuggles items between the different Londons, a forbidden and dangerous practice. When Kell accidentally obtains a dangerous artifact from a forbidden world, he becomes embroiled in a conspiracy that threatens the balance of power between the different realms.

13. The Vorrh, by Brian Catling

The story weaves together multiple narrative threads, including the journey of a hunter named Tsungali who ventures into the Vorrh, a mysterious and primeval forest, seeking revenge, a cyclops raised in isolation within the forest, and a Frenchman named Dédale who seeks to capture the essence of the forest through photography. As these characters traverse the surreal landscape of the Vorrh, they encounter mythical creatures, ancient magic, and the enigmatic powers that shape the fate of all who enter its depths. This is one of the best fantasy books to read.

14. Tigana, by Guy Gavriel Kay

“Tigana” is set in a fictional world reminiscent of Renaissance Italy and follows the story of a group of rebels from the Peninsula of the Palm trying to reclaim their homeland, Tigana, which has been cursed by a powerful sorcerer, Brandin of Ygrath. The curse erases Tigana’s name and history from the memories of everyone except those born there. The novel follows several characters, including Alessan, a prince seeking vengeance for the destruction of his homeland; Catriana, a talented performer who joins the rebel cause; and Baerd, a musician with a deep connection to Tigana’s past.

15. The Black Tides of Heaven, by Neon Yang

Akeha and Mokoya, the twins, are born to the Protector, the ruler of the Machinists, a society governed by magic and technology. As the twins grow up, they become entangled in the power struggles and conflicts of their society. Akeha rejects his predetermined role as a male heir and leaves to join a group of rebels, while Mokoya embraces her magical abilities and becomes a seer for the ruling regime. As tensions rise and secrets are revealed, the twins must navigate their complex relationship and decide where their loyalties lie.

16. A Game of Thrones, by George R. R. Martin

The novel begins with the death of Jon Arryn, the Hand of the King, which sets off a chain of events that leads to a civil war known as the War of the Five Kings. The main narrative threads follow several noble families, including the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons, and Targaryens. Key characters include Eddard Stark, the honorable Lord of Winterfell, who is appointed as the new Hand of the King; his wife Catelyn Stark, who investigates the death of Jon Arryn; their children, including Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Jon Snow, who face various challenges and threats throughout the story; Cersei Lannister, the ambitious Queen and wife of King Robert Baratheon; and Daenerys Targaryen, the exiled princess who seeks to reclaim the Iron Throne. This is one of the top fantasy books.

17. The Subtle Knife, by Philip Pullman

The story continues the adventures of Lyra Belacqua in a multiverse where each world is connected by mysterious particles called Dust. The novel follows Lyra as she discovers a new world and meets a boy named Will Parry, who possesses the titular Subtle Knife, a powerful tool capable of cutting through dimensions. Together, Lyra and Will embark on a quest to find Will’s missing father and uncover the secrets behind Dust and the mysterious substance known as “The Amber Spyglass.”

18. Queen of the Conquered, by Kacen Callender

Sigourney Rose is a powerful but lonely woman from the colonized island of Hans Lollik. She is the only surviving member of her family after the ruling colonizers, the Fjern, brutally murdered them. Desperate for vengeance and justice, she schemes to infiltrate the ruling elite by marrying into the Fjern aristocracy. As she navigates the treacherous world of politics and power, she discovers that she possesses a rare ability to control minds. With this newfound power, she manipulates those around her to achieve her goals, all while struggling with her internal conflicts and desires.

19. Kalpa Imperial, by Angélica Gorodischer

It is presented as a collection of interconnected stories that span centuries in a fictional empire known as Kalpa. Each tale offers a glimpse into different eras, dynasties, and cultures within the empire, exploring themes of power, ambition, morality, and the cyclical nature of history.

20. Stardust, by Neil Gaiman

This novel follows the journey of a young man named Tristran Thorn from the quaint English village of Wall into the magical realm of Faerie. He ventures into the mystical land to retrieve a fallen star to win the heart of his beloved, Victoria Forester. However, once in Faerie, he discovers that the fallen star is not a lump of celestial rock but a living, breathing woman named Yvaine. As Tristran and Yvaine embark on an adventurous journey through Faerie, they encounter a colorful cast of characters, including witches, princes, and sky pirates, all vying for control of the star’s power.

21. The Blue Fox, by Sjón

The story revolves around three main characters: a hunter named Baldur Skuggason, a young woman named Abba, and a rare blue fox. As the narrative unfolds, their lives become intertwined in unexpected ways, leading to a series of mysterious and magical events. Baldur Skuggason is on a mission to hunt down the elusive blue fox, but as he pursues his quarry, he becomes entangled in a web of secrets and revelations. Abba, a young woman with a tragic past, also plays a central role in the story as she grapples with her demons and desires.

22. Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin

Minli, an adventurous young girl embarks on a quest to change her family’s fortune. Living in the impoverished Fruitless Mountain village with her parents, she grows up hearing tales of the Old Man of the Moon, who holds the secret to good fortune. Determined to find the Old Man and ask him how to bring prosperity to her family, she sets off on a journey filled with danger, magic, and unexpected friendships. Along the way, she encounters a talking goldfish, a dragon who can’t fly, a buffalo boy, and other fantastical creatures. Through these encounters and the stories she hears, Minli learns valuable lessons about courage, kindness, and the true meaning of happiness.

23. Get in Trouble, by Kelly Link

It is a collection of short stories that blur the boundaries between fantasy, horror, and realism. Each story presents a unique and imaginative world filled with eccentric characters, surreal situations, and unexpected twists. From haunted houses and time-traveling tourists to sinister board games and mysterious disappearances, Link’s stories are rich in atmosphere and filled with dark humor and psychological depth. This is one of the top fantasy books.

24. Redemption in Indigo, by Karen Lord

Paama, a woman receives a gift of extraordinary power: a magical chaos stick that grants her control over the natural elements. As Paama navigates the complexities of her newfound abilities, she encounters a cast of colorful characters, including the indomitable spirit, the djombi Ansige, who seeks to reclaim the chaos stick for himself. Along the way, she embarks on a quest filled with adventure, humor, and unexpected twists, as she learns valuable lessons about love, forgiveness, and the true nature of redemption.

25. Foundryside, by Robert Jackson Bennett

Sancia Grado is a skilled thief with a unique magical ability to hear and understand the language of objects. When Sancia is hired to steal an artifact, she inadvertently uncovers a dangerous conspiracy that could change the fate of Tevanne. As she delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding the artifact, Sancia finds herself entangled in a web of political intrigue, ancient secrets, and powerful enemies. This is one of the perfect fantasy books for beginners.

26. Moon Witch, Spider King

In this epic continuation, Tracker, the protagonist, continues his quest to find a missing boy, along with a motley crew of characters, each with their agenda and powers. As they navigate through a world of dark magic, political intrigue, and shifting alliances, they encounter mythical creatures, warring kingdoms, and ancient secrets.

27. The Drowned Life, by Jeffrey Ford

It is a collection of surreal and imaginative short stories that explore themes of memory, identity, and the nature of reality. Each story presents a unique and fantastical scenario, ranging from a mysterious island inhabited by shape-shifting creatures to a town where the dead return to life for one night each year.

28. Uprooted, by Naomi Novik

Agnieszka, a young woman from the village, is unexpectedly chosen by the powerful wizard known as the Dragon to serve him for ten years. As she learns to navigate her new life with the Dragon, she discovers that she possesses her magical abilities, which are wild and untamed compared to the Dragon’s precise and controlled magic. Together, they must confront the growing threat of the Wood, which is spreading its corruption and devouring the land.

29. The Bird King, by G. Willow Wilson

Fatima, a concubine in the court of the last sultan of Granada, and her friend Hassan, a mapmaker with the ability to bend reality through his intricate drawings. When the Spanish monarchy demands that Granada surrender, Fatima and Hassan embark on a perilous journey to escape the Inquisition’s reach. Guided by Hassan’s magical maps and pursued by agents of the Inquisition, they seek refuge in the mysterious Bird King’s island, a place where legends come to life and wishes can be granted.

30. The Changeling, by Victor LaValle

Apollo Kagwa, a devoted husband and new father, is thrown into a nightmarish journey after his wife Emma commits an unthinkable act and disappears with their infant son, Brian. As he delves deeper into the mystery surrounding his family’s disappearance, he discovers a hidden world of magic and myth lurking beneath the surface of modern-day New York City. Guided by the stories his own father told him as a child, he embarks on a quest to rescue his son from the clutches of ancient forces that threaten to consume him. This is one of the apt fantasy books for beginners.

These fantasy books will transport you to the world of gripping imagination.

