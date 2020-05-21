Author Ruskin Bond has been an important part of every book lover's childhood. His honest tales about love, the hills, rains, people and trains always felt like a warm hug.

Recently, the author brought back his renowned books to life during this lockdown by reading them on-air. And now, the author is back again to share with us his words of wisdom on resilience.

The author talks about the lockdown and his life experiences. He talks about the plight of all the migrant workers who are walking back to their homes. He shares that being a writer, he has spent most of his life working from home and it isn't too bad.

The renowned author then narrates some snippets from his last book A Little Book Of Everything. He talks about his strengths, friendship, nature among other things from the book.

You can watch the author reading out his book here :