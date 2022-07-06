Hey you, yes you. You cannot be hired because you don't have any experience. And you don't have any experience because nobody wants to hire you. Millennials and GenZ are often trapped in this vicious deadlock that wastes some more of our time and exacerbates the problem.

If by fluke, we land a job interview, we're hammered with so many questions floating around the stereotypes that employers have about us that cracking the interview looks like a far-fetched possibility.

We have enlisted 8 super common myths about millennials that we wish to dispel until our next job interview.

1. We aren't loyal. We keep changing jobs.

Are you on the fence about recruiting millennials because we could jump ship the moment we land a lucrative job elsewhere? So, given that we are paid in peanuts and appraisals are always dismal, the only way to get ahead financially is to get a better job. Maybe pay us as per our abilities if you really want to retain us?

2. We're rebellious and not great listeners.

Millennials at work are often confused with the traits of teenagers. Nonetheless, research proves how we are more likely to abide by the orders of our superiors, even if we can't see an immediate outcome. We have the urge to question everything without blindly adhering to the instructions. Don't you agree that stimulating brains can contribute something fresh?

3. We need constant feedback

We're young and we have the drive to genuinely seek guidance to produce the best possible outcome. But if you fall under the 'one-and-done annual review' category then it's not only problematic for the millennials but all for the rest of your staff.

4. We have our nose in the phone all the time.

Yes, we are the fruits of the digital age so, it's impossible for us to divorce technology. But didn't it pay off in the pandemic? We interacted better over chat apps and video conferencing software which the boomer staff perpetually wrestled with. Our tendency to be tech-savvy has us updated on what's up with the world and contribute fresh ideas.

5. We are bad with money.

One of the most notorious clichés about us is that we love to burn a hole in our pocket. Contrary to popular assumption, we have applications installed to monitor stock markets, demonstrating our value for boosting financial gains. We aren't reckless, which, if you watch us at work, might show in our work.

6. We crave constant praise.

This one depends on your viewpoint. If you look at us as immature kids needy for validation then it might not be the right way to look at things. Perhaps consider us as folks who've poured their heart and soul into a project 'cos then a tiny bit of appreciation or credit where it's due won't hurt a soul.

7. Our work ethic is weak.

This stereotype is so widely peddled that you can buy it in the lane next to your house. Employers, however, turn a blind eye to the fact that 'work ethic' isn't defined by a generation but by an individual. Furthermore, research revealed no generational differences in work ethics. But wait, if you want us to be the subscribers of hustle culture then sorry, you're a red flag.

8. We can't make decisions.

They assume that we are so indecisive that we can't press the send button to the mail until we invite an older staff member to weigh in. Nonetheless, the younger staff is more likely to seek out a range of opinions before drawing conclusions which ultimately leads to profound decisions.

9. We feel way more entitled than the previous generation.

Should we feel guilty about asking for a raise only because the generation before us believed that doing so would put their careers at risk? We know how to take a stand for ourselves and confident employees are an asset to the company, I mean, that's what your hiring post on LinkedIn said.

10. We have made mental health an excuse for everything.

We deserve a break when we feel smothered by work and 'embrace your stress' is the shittiest advice you've given. At least adhere to what you said in the mental health seminar and not gaslight us into taking work home!

So, mind giving us a chance?