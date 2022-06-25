Linkedin is a platform where people share stories of hard work, success and intelligence. However, user Vivek Arora shared a different but valuable and inspiring the experience of a memorable auto ride.

He described how during an auto ride in Akola, Maharashtra, the auto driver was overjoyed with his son's marksheet. The driver needed an outlet to express his happiness, hence, he shared the excellent HSC marksheet with the riders.

The son, Garud Sachin Balu, scored a whopping 592 out of 600. He scored full 100 marks in two subjects, Mathematics and Statistics and Physics. Other than those, his minimum score is 97 in English. The marksheet is inspiring and recieved a lot of accolades from the Internet.

Many people reached out to offer support and monetary help to further his academic endevaours.

A section of the users commented how marks are not a symbol of brilliance. However, that is not a reason to dim his hard work and determination.

We are just as proud of the auto driver and his son.