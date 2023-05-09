For the past couple of months, we’ve been witnessing tech companies carry out massive layoffs. And we’ve also seen organizations apply some very strange methods to carry out their layoffs; whether that’s by announcing it on a group call, or for being pregnant, or on a sudden phone call. Well, Bishop Fox, a US-based cybersecurity company recently fired their employees in a similar fashion.

The cybersecurity firm has laid off 13% of its workforce, but that’s just a few days after hosting a huge party for its employees at an international conference. Around 50 employees will be affected by the reduction.

The company also shared images of the party on their Twitter account.

Did you attend our #ArtOfCyber #RSAC party? Share your pictures with us – use the hashtag #ArtOfCyber! https://t.co/dDVQBtaBbw — Bishop Fox (@bishopfox) April 27, 2023

But earlier this month, ex employees of the company began tweeting about the career change and asking their peers for leads on new opportunities.

Hello Friends! Due to some very unexpected layoffs at Bishop Fox today, I am now looking for a new role. I'd appreciate any signal boosts, connections, advice, or opportunities you could point me in the direction of.



Thanks! 🤍 — &Y (@AndyDoering) May 2, 2023

Hi Twitter Fam. Couldn’t find the words earlier, but due to unexpected layoffs at Bishop Fox today I am looking for a new opportunity. If you have something you think I’d be a great fit for, please send it my way!



Much love to my fellow ex foxes in the same boat; — 3lyssa | assyl3 (@3lyssa) May 3, 2023

Hello everyone! 👋 I have been laid off from Bishop Fox as of today due to internal restructuring. If anyone has any potential jobs they could send my way, please let me know!



And to anyone else that is also looking, please feel free to reach out if you need support! — Candis Orr (@Candysaur) May 2, 2023

What a strange thing to do before deciding to fire people.