Startups are a tricky thing. At a time when most people dream of starting their own ventures or becoming entrepreneurs it makes sense to learn from those who have been there, done that. Here's a few reasons why some startups failed, as stated by their founders.

- Had an equal footing co-founder which sounds great, but the result was we'd agree and compromise, there was never a hard vision or a final say. I think we would have done better if either one of us had led alone.

- Spent too much time building the product (because it's the part we knew) and not enough time putting in people's hands and making sure it's what people needed.

- Relied on a two-sided marketplace without a foothold in either.

- Had no idea how to market or engage with users and/or customers.