If your board exams did not go as well as you expected them to be, and you're worried about your college admission, then this will come as good news for you. From 2022-23 onwards, there will be a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all the 45 central universities in the country.

The scores of CUET will be the basis of admission in all the Central Universities, and your class 12th board exams marks won't matter. You just need to pass your board exams in order to appear for CUET, which is likely to be held in the first week of July this year.

From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes.

- M Jagadesh Kumar (UGC Chairman)

According to reports, there will be three sections in CUET. Section I will have questions on reading comprehension, verbal ability, synonyms and antonyms. Candidates can opt for one out of 13 languages for this section, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Section II will be subject-specific — 27 subjects have been listed so far under it. Section III will have two sub-sections, comprising general tests for vocational and open eligibility programmes. The syllabus of CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT.

Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level, Mr Jagdesh Kumar (UGC Chairman) said.

The universities can enrol candidates for the general seats as well as for the reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores. It will not impact the existing admission and reservation policy.

- M Jagadesh Kumar (UGC Chairman)

Talking about the benefits of CUET, he said it will provide equal opportunities to students from across boards, especially to those from the northeast and rural areas. The CUET is also expected to reduce financial burden on parents and students, as candidates will only have to write one exam.

Will DU also consider CUET scores?

Delhi University's Academic Council will be meeting on Tuesday, March 22, to decide whether the undergraduate admissions will be held solely on the basis of CUET scores. Once passed, it will change DU's traditional practice of admission through cut-offs, which is going to be a sigh of relief for many.

This could prove to be a welcome change. Now you won't have to fret about your class 12th board marks and can focus on the entrance exam to get admission. This will also be financially beneficial as now you will only have to give one exam to get admission in 45 central universities funded by University Grant Commision (UGC).

That's all we know till now, we'll update the article as and when we have more information.

