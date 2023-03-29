Stories of toxic workplaces and bosses are galore. But this story that we came across on Twitter is proof that sometimes all you need is a little empathy to create a healthy workspace for the employees. A Twitter user took to the platform to share an incident where she missed her boss’ phone calls because she was “frustrated”. What her boss did next is will win your heart.

Twitter user Stuti took to the social media platform to share her incident. She shared a story of one of those days at work when things don’t go as planned, and you are left frustrated. Stuti added how she didn’t answer her boss’ calls. Rather, she sent her a text saying she didn’t want to talk.

ADVERTISEMENT after two unanswered calls, my boss messaged me, "please call back." i messaged her back, saying im frustrated and don’t wanna talk, to which she replied, hand over your work to me and take 3-4 days off but don't be in a bad mood.

this is what i call a healthy work culture ! — Stuti (@stutiraii) March 27, 2023

She tweeted, “After two unanswered calls, my boss messaged me, ‘please call back.’ I messaged her back, saying I’m frustrated and don’t wanna talk, to which she replied, hand over your work to me and take 3-4 days off but don’t be in a bad mood. This is what I call a healthy work culture!”

Stuti’s tweet has got people talking. Her tweet has been viewed over 360K times and has fetched over 6K likes, 350 retweets, multiple comments, and many bookmarks. People shared their stories of times when their bosses went above and beyond for them to create a healthy workspace. Some questioned if healthy workspaces even exist. Many said this is the standard employers should strive to achieve.

Here’s what people had to say about Stuti’s tweet.

she is familiar with the situation and yes i was a bit rude — Stuti (@stutiraii) March 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Once a team member came office crying – some personal issue.. I told her to stop working, asked her if she has some place to refresh – she wanted to visit nearest place, sent her there during office hours, she came back relatively happier and worked for rest of the day. — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) March 27, 2023

Refferal Dede yarr mujhe bhi aesa work culture chaiye — Dishant (@shanthojabhai) March 27, 2023

Kaun hain yeh log? Kahan se aate hain? … — Zareef Ahmed (@ZareefAhmed) March 27, 2023

That is really nice, we spend a third of our life working/work place so the right work culture and environment makes a huge difference to your productivity and positivity, this is really truly awesome to see, 👌🏻👍🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Zamir Hanif | Fitness KrazY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@_FitnessKrazy_) March 27, 2023

Does this really happen in offices? This has never happened to me, on the contrary, My bosses doesn't even wants to give holiday for festivals.. You are so lucky yaar…👏 — Shaiq Khan🇮🇳 (@IamSam_11) March 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This should be the work culture but with some proper rules so people can't take advantage! https://t.co/CNvhcYqRKx — khushi 🙂 (@khushi_IPZN) March 28, 2023

does this happen irl. i asked my boss that i’m sick can i take a leave and he was like please answer the emails from home. and i was like bruh i’m sick can’t get up from bed and you still want me to work just from home. what is this behaviour😭 https://t.co/nAjKwmXWzM — 𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖✨ (@sanyababbles) March 28, 2023

My consultant today, she asked me to take a lunch break first. https://t.co/iJiDXNucAy — 99 problems (@HQK52) March 28, 2023

Somewhere I read, as you level up in your career you find people with good attitude sitting on the top.



Universe shows me such people time n again. https://t.co/n7wQAZH6PB — Muthukishor (@muthukishor) March 28, 2023

Sometimes you don’t need to give your employees a fancy welcome kit but rather a healthy working environment for them to be their productive best.