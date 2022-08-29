Do you think you are underpaid, considering the amount of work you put in? Most of us feel that way. Everyone wants a job that requires less efforts, has minimum stress-causing factors and pays really well. Although how well you're paid is highly based on the skills you possess and how hard you are to replace, Redditors shared some jobs that require less efforts but pay handsomely.

1. My brother-in-law is a security guard for a mineral mine. Mostly walks around and reads books. He calls himself a paid witness in case a crime occurs. Makes good money for a decently leisurely job.

2. I forget the title but basically escort at government facilities that require a security clearance. Pays like 80-90k and all you have to do is walk non-cleared people like, say, the janitor, around the building and make sure they don’t steal anything. If you can pass a detailed background check, you’re in.

3. Saying, “I Am Groot” and getting paid $55 million

For the unversed, Vin Diesel was the voice behind Groot and received $55 million for the voiceover.

4. I’m a barber. School was $18,000 for 1,500 hours of training (9 months full-time)

I spent the first 7 years of my career struggling to learn and produce consistently good work, but now I make $80/hr, about $112,000 annually. My clients and I have a 12-year relationship and, most days, I feel like I get to hang out and laugh with my friends all day. Hasn’t felt like “work” for the last few years. They leave looking and feeling great, which makes me feel great. I honestly feel guilty that teachers, nurses, and other vital workers-who spent SO MUCH time and money on their education- often earn 1/2 of what I do.

5. At a massage school, I had a job as a massage "model." My task was to lie down for a few hours and receive massages while the kids completed their assignments or took their tests. It paid £30 per hour, which isn't much but was better than the previous office job I had, which paid £10.

6. A friend used to be a "rice grader". He would go through a warehouse and inspect batches of rice by putting a handful in a tray and seeing how many grains were broken, how consistent they were, and how much non-rice shit was present. I asked him how it was quantified. He said something along the lines of "idk man, you just kinda decide?" He had zero qualifications or experience in the rice field. It paid $25/hr, but that's damn good to just make up the rules of rice grading if you ask me.

7. DrawBridge operator. The job itself is crazy easy, it’s literally a button pusher, and there’s no pre-requisite training or experience. Our local operator just retired and because he was a town employee his salary was public knowledge. Pulled down Six figures every year for 45 years.

8. Austin City Council just very quietly gave themselves a raise to $116,688 and do absolutely nothing. So, I’m going with that.

