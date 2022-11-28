The work-from-home culture has its perks, but it has also made a lot of us a tad too comfortable. All those memes about attending meetings while sitting in a formal shirt and shorts aren’t exaggerating. A lot of us have become so used to this space, that’s it difficult to go back and stick to ‘workplace rules’. Like this judge who got suspended for smoking on a Zoom call.

Vivian Polania, a judge in Colombia was captured smoking during a Zoom court hearing, while lying down on her bed. Reportedly, she had joined with her camera off, and turned it on after sitting through the meeting for one-hour. She was then informed about it, after she was seen puffing on a cigarette. While this is not the first time when a person didn’t realize about their camera being on — the incident does reflect unprofessionalism.

En un video que circula por WhatsApp se ve a la jueza Vivian Polanía (trabaja en el Palacio de Justicia de Cúcuta) atendiendo una diligencia judicial en su cama, semidesnuda y fumando. No sé si esto pueda acarrearle alguna sanción, pero al menos el escándalo ya está servido. pic.twitter.com/9rgNx4C6pV — Manolesco (@jhonjacome) November 17, 2022

The entire incident was reported by one of the solicitors on call, and the judge was given a three-month suspension – being alleged of impropriety. Whereas, according to her, the allegations aren’t exactly true because she was forced to lie down due to a panic attack and low blood pressure.

Virtual meetings sound too scary at this point, anything can happen.