Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, aka Jugaadu Kamlesh, became a household name after he appeared on Shark Tank India and received an investment of ₹10,00,000 for 40% equity from Shark Peyush Bansal and a flexible no-interest loan of ₹20,00,000. If you're interested in knowing what happened with Jugaadu Kamlesh after receiving the investment, then this one's for you.

Kamlesh didn't want to work for someone else, and that's how his entrepreneurial journey started. He has always been keen on finding some jugaad for the problems faced by farmers. When he saw his father and several other farmers like him struggling with the pesticide tank and the impact it was having on their health, he came up with a jugaad and invented a pesticide cart.

Naukri karunga toh 24 ghante ke liye kisi ka gulam rahunga, aur hum kisan hai hum kisi ke gulam nahi rehna chahte.

- Jugaadu Kamlesh

This was back in 2014. Since then he made several changes to the product before presenting it to the judges of Shark Tank India. He has posted a video of him with the pesticide cart on YouTube which has gone viral. He was featured by several news organizations after that.

He received more fame after he appeared on the show Shark Tank India. He was also awarded at Zee Hindustan's RISE - Startup To Unicorn.

Kamlesh has had several conversations with Peyush Bansal regarding the product and future of his company K.G. Agrotech. They recently met at Peyush Bansal's Delhi home, and are currently working on the design of the pesticide cart. For that, they have hired a designer from NID who has experience with designing wheelchairs.

Till the design of the pesticide cart is finalized, Kamlesh will be launching several other products that will be helpful for the farmers. These products are in line with his USP of jugaad. The prototype of the pesticide cart will be released in the next three months and the production will start soon after.

Since appearing on Shark Tank India, Kamlesh's life has changed completely. People are talking about how he became an overnight success. To burst this myth, he recently gave a Josh Talk showcasing how it took him 10 years to become an overnight success.

It'll be exciting to see what Kamlesh comes up with next. Peyush Bansal hinted on his live, that the upcoming products are something that the farmers need but are not necessarily aware of the product.

We are rooting for Jugaadu Kamlesh, and hope that he is successful in his mission of solving the ordeals faced by the farmers of our country.

