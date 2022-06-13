It's unlikely that anyone is unfamiliar with the popular city of Kota and its reputation for IIT-JEE coaching. And, for those who are clueless, the series Kota Factory offers an interesting glimpse into the lives of students in that city.

Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Anurag posted a remarkable occurrence in which he discovered a paper plate made entirely of a JEE question paper. The user shared the photo of the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) which is an engineering entrance exam paper. And asserted that this is something pretty common in Kota.

The photograph has since gone viral, with over 12.4K likes. While some Twitter users have shared their amusing responses, others have reminisced about their own personal experiences.

Someone’s JEE is someone else’s bhurJEE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 12, 2022

Bhai questions solve kar ke hi khana uss par.... previous questions hai .... it's important..... — ⚔️Shiv Raj Gupta ⚔️ (@ShivRaj39868260) June 11, 2022

I'm just happy to see things being recycled and reused :) — Payal (@payalnotinparis) June 12, 2022

I see it as positive, so much of effort is being put in by our young students that it is spilling over and leaving a mark in everyday life! :-) — Amitabh Tapadar (@AmitabhTapadar) June 12, 2022

Naye batch kripya prev yr papers ke liye kachori shops pe contact kare. — Jaggu🍯 (@Appamwidundhiyu) June 11, 2022

Aao kabhi rajinder nagar .. saans loge to bhi environment ka gyaan pela jayega. — Vikas Singh Anand (@DalostBiks) June 12, 2022

By this logic upsc Aspirants must eat on newspaper everyday 🤣🤣 — Aditya Dole 🇮🇳 (@AdityaDole1) June 12, 2022

The only way I'm passing a jee paper is by putting samosa and giving it to someone else. — I Run Man (@hilariousmf) June 11, 2022

How come Kota factory didn’t have this reference? — ɯɐɥqnɥS (@_jainny__) June 11, 2022

i only studied for the boards but seeing the questions is god so trIGGERING https://t.co/sIy4H3KWq1 — treesa (@tripchuckeye) June 12, 2022

Meri toh bhookh hi maar jayegi ✋🙂 https://t.co/rdq7aftXE5 — •°S.°• (@deysneh28) June 12, 2022

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Previously, a Twitter user discovered an intriguing paper container that fascinated the internet. Prerna Lidhoo, a user on the microblogging site, posted a photo of herself eating bhelpuri on a plate created out of someone's call record.

If you look closely at the photo, you'll notice that it's a 2016 record of Sandeep Rane's phone conversations, including the duration and charge for each one.