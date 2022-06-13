It's unlikely that anyone is unfamiliar with the popular city of Kota and its reputation for IIT-JEE coaching. And, for those who are clueless, the series Kota Factory offers an interesting glimpse into the lives of students in that city.

Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Anurag posted a remarkable occurrence in which he discovered a paper plate made entirely of a JEE question paper. The user shared the photo of the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) which is an engineering entrance exam paper. And asserted that this is something pretty common in Kota.

The photograph has since gone viral, with over 12.4K likes. While some Twitter users have shared their amusing responses, others have reminisced about their own personal experiences.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Previously, a Twitter user discovered an intriguing paper container that fascinated the internet. Prerna Lidhoo, a user on the microblogging site, posted a photo of herself eating bhelpuri on a plate created out of someone's call record.

If you look closely at the photo, you'll notice that it's a 2016 record of Sandeep Rane's phone conversations, including the duration and charge for each one.