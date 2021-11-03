Any competitive exam is a big task, and not just for the candidate but for the whole family. At least that's what Jitu Bhaiya told us. And he's right. It is stressful. We always have a massive population appearing these exams for very few seats. NEET is not different.

But this Delhi schoolboy, Tanmay Gupta has topped the exams on the very first try. As a matter of fact, he's scored 720 out of 720. Now he wants to pursue MBBS and now will easily qualify for a seat at the AIIMS.

After scoring 100% in his Class 10 exams from Jammu, Gupta shifted to Delhi for higher education.

Speaking to Indian Express, he said that he would study for 4-5 hours a day with coaching classes that he started taking in Std XI. On the day there were no coaching classes, he would study for 7-8 hours a day.

So how did he deal with it? How did he prepare? More importantly, how did he prepare for the stress that comes with it? Well, he continued with his hobbies to make sure his stress levels didn't rise.

I continued my hobbies so that stress levels don’t increase... Before Covid, I would go swimming. After that, I started exercising at home and watched some shows like ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

He even used the pandemic to his advantage at times.

On the one hand, it turned out to be helpful because I got more time to prepare since I was stuck at home, but on the other hand, seeing everything happen around me also led to an increase in stress

Oh, and he stayed off social media. That was really important. So, now you know, Of course, stress works differently for different people but it always helps to take the words of someone who's been there done that.