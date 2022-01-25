Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, lives a lavish life. Why wouldn't he? He is capable of buying anything he wants. Well, he keeps surprising people with his unusual and outlandish purchases.

1. A private jet worth $65 million (₹476 crore).

Bezos owns a Gulfstream G-650ER, one of the fastest private jets in the world. He has often been spotted taking trips on this private jet across America and Europe. It has a seating capacity for 8 people.

2. A house bought for $23 million.

Bezos owns a huge house in Washington, D.C. that was once a textile museum. It is currently under renovation and reportedly has 11 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, five living rooms and two elevators.

3. A mansion worth $119 million.

In August 2021, it was reported that Bezos paid $23 million for a 4,155-square-foot condo inside 212 Fifth Avenue, the high-rise building where he owns four other units.

4. A massive estate in Beverly Hills worth $165 million.

Bezos purchased the Jack Warner Estate in LA from David Geffen for $165 million, a record sale for a private residence in L.A. County. The estate was built by Warner Bros. co-founder and president Jack L. Warner in 1937.

5. A $500 million superyacht.

The superyacht was reportedly commissioned by him in 2018. It is apparently in its final stage. With a length of 417 feet, Y721 is the biggest sailing yacht in the world.

6. A robot dog worth $74,500.

Jeff Bezos posted a photo of himself walking with his robot dog at Amazon’s MARS conference in Palm Spring, California in 2018. The four-legged robot known as Spot was created by a robotics company Boston Dynamics.

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

The dog is designed for inspections and data capture and can carry up to 14 kg of equipment. It can open doors and even get you a drink and is customisable as per mission's needs.

7. A lake house in Medina, Washington worth $118 million.

Bezos owns an estate spanning over 2 hectares in Medina. The estate includes two houses and the property has a boathouse and shoreline of 200 yards.

8. A giant clock that will run for 10,000 years.

The clock cost him $42 million and is being installed in a voluminous space Bezos had carved out of a West Texas mountain.

Installation has begun—500 ft tall, all mechanical, powered by day/night thermal cycles, synchronized at solar noon, a symbol for long-term thinking—the #10000YearClock is coming together thx to the genius of Danny Hillis, Zander Rose & the whole Clock team! Enjoy the video. pic.twitter.com/FYIyaUIbdJ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2018

Beyond a normal human being's imagination.