Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world right now. His way of doing things is different. Very different. Recently, he celebrated the New Year's eve with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez disco partying on a yacht in the Caribbean Island St. Barts.

The yacht Tender To, model Leopard 27 built by shipyard Leopard was hired by Jeff Bezos to spend the holidays with friends and family. The 88 ft. yacht was built in 2005 and contains a master suite, two double cabins, and two twin cabins.

With a cruising speed of around 28 knots that can reach a maximum speed of 37 knots, this yacht sails at a pace perfect for sunbathing and enjoying a relaxed time. Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend were also seen sunbathing together just before the New Year.

The yacht has six beds on board - a king-size bed, a double bed, two singles, a pullman, and a convertible one. It also has a retractable roof and a salon-like layout.

The starboard side of the yacht converts into cocktail tables, while the port side can be transformed into a large day bed perfect for relaxing in the sun.

As per reports, the Amazon founder chartered this yacht for a cost of $38,000 - $42,000 a week, plus other expenses.

While on a vacation, the couple was also seen hiking on the island and have been on the Caribbean island with their friends and family since before Christmas.

Sanchez’s ex-partner, NFL star Tony Gonzalez and his wife, Nikko Sanchez's son, Mark Bezos, Elena Sanchez Blair and her husband were also present in the New Year's party.

The Caribbean, and St. Barts in particular is a famous place where the rich go yacht vacations.

Bezos's love for yachts is not unknown. Back in 2018 he commissioned a fancy one reportedly costing around $500 million. The yacht custom designed by Dutch builder Oceanco is expected to be ready by 2022 and will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world.

Oh, the rich people.