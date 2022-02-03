Peyush Bansal is the co-founder of Lenskart and a judge on the reality show Shark Tank India. He has helped many contestants on the show through his investments and kind words. But his generosity is not limited just to the show. His Lenskart Foundation is an example that he does believe in solving crucial problems of the country and the world. How does he do that? By providing free eye care to the underprivileged children.

Peyush Bansal started Lenskart Foundation back in August 2021. Lenskart Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that aims to eradicate refractive error based blindness from every nook and corner of the country. It has one moto - A vision for every eye.

The foundation aims to free the country of uncorrected vision problem. We want to eliminate it from the roots to stems, and move towards a more Progressive and Envisioned India.

- Nidhi Mittal Bansal

Do you know that there's only one 1 optometrist for 1,15,000 people in India? With those numbers, it is even harder for the rural population to have access to optometrists. The brunt of which is faced especially by children.

Peyush Bansal's Lenskart Foundation aims at eradicating this problem. For this, the Lenskart Foundation opened its first child eye care centre at Tughlakabad, Delhi. In the first 4 months itself, they did 3,100 screenings. Of those 3,100 people, 1,951 had vision issues. That's 63%! The foundation gave away 1700 free glasses to those in need.

The foundation started its second eye care centre last month.

Apart from setting up their eye care centres, Lenskart Foundation is also organizing eye screening camps at different schools. The story of how that started is absolutely heart-melting.

It started when Anmol Jain, a kid studying in class 11th at Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi, reached out to Lenskart Foundation. He asked the foundation's help to conduct eye screenings for underprivileged children and give them free glasses so that the school dropout rate due to myopia can be reduced. And Lenskart Foundation obliged.

Peyush Bansal is doing some great work through his organization through Lenskart Foundation. It shows that when he said "paise toh bahot kama liye, ab usey kisi acchi jagah pe laga lete hai" in the show Shark Tank India, he truly meant it.

