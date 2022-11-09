There’s a constant battle on the internet between who’s more toxic – employers or employees. While everyone has their reasons, we’ve come across some of the most alarming opinions that employers have shared recently. This time, it’s a CEO who has started yet another debate, regarding his methods of interviewing.

Jefferson K Rogers, the CEO and Founder of the US window installation company JKR Windows constantly shares tips for “success” and “hustling” in life. And now, he revealed how he judges his interviewees with a trick question. In his TikTok video, he mentioned that he usually asks people a question that he’s sure they wouldn’t be able to answer. Based on their reply, he judges if they’re fit to work for the firm or not.

While he didn’t spell out the question, given that it’d ruin his entire point in future interviews, he did share how he makes the decision. He pointed that if people are going to elaborate on an intelligent answer or make something up, he’d know how coachable and open they are. On the other hand, an honest ‘no’ would make them a better candidate.

The correct answer is something on the lines of – “I don’t know anything about that right now. But it sounds really interesting to me and I promise you I’m gonna come in here and give it my all. I’m gonna be coachable, I’m gonna absorb as much as possible so I can add as much value to you and the team as I possibly can.” Jefferson K Rogers

It might be an easier and more informed method for him or other employers, but some people believe that setting up a potential employee for failure is just as much a red flag as trying to answer his “trick question”. But with all the toxicity in workplaces in today’s world, it’s difficult to spot a red flag.

Maybe, just maybe, not everyone on the internet should give out grinding advices.