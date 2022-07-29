You must have seen multiple posts on LinkedIn, of bosses praising themselves for stuff like giving their employee leave because their father was sick. Or not expecting them to serve a full notice period because they had a grave personal emergency. You read these posts and think, "What was the alternative?". You were going to force that employee to work while their father was suffering? This is not something to be taking pride in, but well...

LinkedIn stories kill me because they are basically Aesop's tales for treating people with the bare minimum levels of respect lmao — Big Fudge (@EnvtFudge) November 9, 2020

1. See, the message itself is good but if you post it on LinkedIn, in this manner, it is pretty much giving them credit for not stopping you...from going to your mother...who has a medical emergency! Come on.

linkedin thinking compassion is a management innovation is what sends me into the stratosphere every time i open that app pic.twitter.com/X8uf78qlMf — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 29, 2020

decided to look at linkedin bc i was bored and found a post with 90,000 likes where someone talked about how compassionate her boss was for letting her leave work bc she was sobbing (she found out her mom has a brain tumor)......this is the bare minimum.....wtf?? — ur dad (@darahatashd) September 24, 2020

2. Sir, if a person has to narrate their struggles for you to not judge them, maybe you should stop interviewing people.

literally what the fuck pic.twitter.com/sJ5Epwkcs3 — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 29, 2020

3. Thanking your boss for maintaining eye contact? That's too much, even for LinkedIn.

Bare minimum twitter, meet bare minimum LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/CKz27Sv4np — Amy Schmitt (@AmySchmitty) February 3, 2018

4. Again, good on the manager, but this glorification of the least they could do in that situation could have been avoided.

I know the first thing I would do if my entire house was destroyed and was essentially homeless would be to hop on LinkedIn and thank my company for doing essentially the bare minimum pic.twitter.com/EphfpgLj0R — Ashley Schaffer (@silentJ218) February 22, 2021

5. Amazing, but there was no need to brag.

someone told LinkedIn recruiters they deserve a pat on the back for doing the bare minimum and now they won't shut up pic.twitter.com/Auro1T1gMr — Ibu Nutella (@ticktolltumble) September 27, 2021

6. This. This right here is something that should be the norm. How is it even acceptable that a candidate is never responded to after they make the effort to send across their CV, cover letter, references, and God knows what else?!

just saw a linkedin post of a person working on hr bragging that he spent 3 hours replying to every candidate of a job offer... like congrats for doing the bare fucking minimum i guess ?? — 💤 (@hhhbks) December 12, 2020

7. So now the bosses have taken social media self-praise to personal life as well.

You’ve done a great deed, well done



But why post a picture of the chap who’s clearly struggling for your own clout? pic.twitter.com/xEBdZgAqvS — The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) July 4, 2022

8. I have put this here because is the exact opposite of doing the bare minimum, and equally problematic.

This is for you!! pic.twitter.com/AHIdPQQ6Bw — The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) June 23, 2022

9. #BeMoreHuman. #KidsOfLinkedIn.

Just didn't happen though did it? pic.twitter.com/FyqtHxS3ZJ — The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) May 12, 2022

10. Again, not even related to professional work, and the absolute least a privileged person can do for a person who does not have a home.

How inconsiderate of you not to ask pic.twitter.com/9w6DWurTWj — The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) May 22, 2021

Consistently appalling.