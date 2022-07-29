Some claim LinkedIn to be a great place to land your dream job, while some say they have never seen anyone get a job through LinkedIn. Maybe the problem isn't with the platform but the profile? To be visible to recruiters you need to have a well-maintained profile, one that attracts recruiters and helps you to come on top in LinkedIn search. How can you do that though? Well, this Twitter and LinkedIn creator has some really good tips to turn your LinkedIn profile into a job-creating machine. Check them out.

Austin Belcak didn't just share some exceptional tips, he also shared tools which can help you to execute these tips better.

1/ Upgrade Your Profile Picture



Like it or not, your profile picture is your first impression.



Make it a good one:



1. Upload your PP to https://t.co/fmu6vl1ozB

2. Analyze the feedback

3. Reshoot / edit your picture based on the data

4. Repeat until your scores are good! — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

2/ Leverage Keywords



The right keywords help you show up in more searches.



Here's how to find them:



1. Find 20+ job descriptions for target roles



2. Paste them all into https://t.co/GNdV1zXAsa's JD scanner



3. Save the top 15 skills



Weave them into the rest of your profile! — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

3/ Write A Killer Headline



I like to use this headline formula:



[Keywords] | [Skills] | [Results-Focused Value Proposition]



Here's an example for a data scientist:



Data Scientist | Python, R, Tableau | I Help Hospitals Use Big Data To Reduce Readmission Rates By 37% — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

4/ Write A Killer About



A great About section has 3 parts:



1. A short paragraph that speaks to your job, years of experience, and value prop.



2. Five "case study" bullets that showcase specific results.



3. Your email w/ a CTA for people to connect with you.



Include keywords! — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

5/ Leverage Your Featured Section



It's so hard to convey your value on a resume or in an About section.



This is your chance to show people you've done on your terms.



Include things like:



- Case studies of your work

- Content you've created

- Posts you've written — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

6/ Skills Matter



LinkedIn uses profile Skills sections to stack rank candidates.



Here's how to boost your rank:



1. Add every keyword from your ResyMatch scan

2. Choose the top 5 most relevant skills

3. Ask colleagues, friends, family, & classmates for endorsements (aim for 5) — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

7/ Engage & Support Others



Comments can generate tons of profile views!



Here's how:



1. Find 10+ thought leaders in your target space

2. Bookmark their post feed

3. Check their feeds daily

4. Leave a supportive, valuable comment on each new post

5. Repeat for a min. of 30 days. — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

8/ Create Content!



Content is networking at scale.



One post can reach more people than your entire connection base.



It also allows you to showcase value in your own words, on your own terms.



It can feel scary, but only 1% of people do it and the returns are huge. — Austin Belcak (@austinbelcak) April 1, 2022

Incorporate these tips in your LinkedIn profile and hopefully, you will land your dream job.

