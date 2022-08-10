Work-from-home culture is something that we needed, but never realized was as important, until of course the pandemic. Not that we're romanticizing the pandemic, because that's definitely not how any of us wanted to experience change. Albeit companies, employers and employees have since then, come to the realization, that working from home can be a smooth way of functioning. 

Now that things are better, and there's a new normal, a lot of workplaces are also getting back to how they originally functioned. While others are adapting a hybrid method to do things. Understandably, not all employees love the idea of physically going to offices. And Neerja, who's a writer and editor, pointed all the reasons for that. 

She mentioned how we get to manage things at our own pace while working from home - things like snack breaks in peace or naps that are much needed. Definitely, we cannot imagine doing that at an office full of people, not now. The commute is another thing that adds to the exhaustion, and an unnecessary one at that. Managing a personal life, with the commute and an 8-hour work day is not practically possible. 

Not to forget, without parental support or a salary that is not subpar, spending most of the day outside the house is the last thing any of us want. Managing rent, prepping for our own meals, whilst also excelling at work requires some sort of sorcery. And, if we somehow manage to do all of it together, there's no way that we can lead a healthy life. 

The thing is, now that we know that there's a way to be just as productive, without having to go through all the mental and physical exhaustion -- why would anyone want otherwise? And it's time that people stop blaming millennials and Gen Zs of being lazy or unprofessional. Because that's now what it is. It's give and take -- we want just as much respect as the amount of hard work we put in. 