Work-from-home culture is something that we needed, but never realized was as important, until of course the pandemic. Not that we're romanticizing the pandemic, because that's definitely not how any of us wanted to experience change. Albeit companies, employers and employees have since then, come to the realization, that working from home can be a smooth way of functioning.

Now that things are better, and there's a new normal, a lot of workplaces are also getting back to how they originally functioned. While others are adapting a hybrid method to do things. Understandably, not all employees love the idea of physically going to offices. And Neerja, who's a writer and editor, pointed all the reasons for that.

I will resolve this debate for older execs, bosses and editors -- once and for all: young people don't want to come back to office because they want to take their depression naps and snack breaks in peace. Also, the commute sucks — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) August 8, 2022

She mentioned how we get to manage things at our own pace while working from home - things like snack breaks in peace or naps that are much needed. Definitely, we cannot imagine doing that at an office full of people, not now. The commute is another thing that adds to the exhaustion, and an unnecessary one at that. Managing a personal life, with the commute and an 8-hour work day is not practically possible.

Unless you have a ton of 💰 and parental support, it is simply not possible to spend 8 hours at work, 2 in commute, 1 in overtime and still lead a healthy, functional life. When do we work out or cook meals that aren't just heated up in a microwave? — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) August 8, 2022

Not to forget, without parental support or a salary that is not subpar, spending most of the day outside the house is the last thing any of us want. Managing rent, prepping for our own meals, whilst also excelling at work requires some sort of sorcery. And, if we somehow manage to do all of it together, there's no way that we can lead a healthy life.

Fix your company culture and maybe millennials and Gen-Zs may want to come back. Until then, don't punish young workers -- whose abysmal salary growth is blamed on the economy -- for conserving their time, energy and money. Make the job worth it. — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) August 8, 2022

I want rich returns on the rent I pay. I want to enjoy my house.



If you pay premium rent and don't feel bad about spending most of your day outside, either ur house sux or you're high up in senior management. I have a cute bed & have been writing at the same desk since I was 14 — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) August 8, 2022

People definitely agree.

Excellent. And precise. // 🥂 — pswapnadip (@lawtwister) August 9, 2022

super! super!!!! kudos Neerja — Tuushhar Mehtta (@Tuushhar_Mehtta) August 9, 2022

Ikr. What's this prison warden mentality. As long as ur focus is on output n delivery this stuff shudnt matter. — Sequinned Soul (@SequinnedSoul) August 9, 2022

And the pandemic has taught us that we can work from home. It's not that alien of a concept. Why can't the corporates adopt a hybrid working style is beyond me. All this parampara, pratishtha, anushasan just to lose capable employees 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nayanika Majumdar (@wherediddreamgo) August 9, 2022

Spot on. Its the Commute! Unless Govts sort out the infrastructure, it will be the Commute that will be the main lacuna. — 🏴VagaBong🏳️ (@sandeeproy1) August 9, 2022

The thing is, now that we know that there's a way to be just as productive, without having to go through all the mental and physical exhaustion -- why would anyone want otherwise? And it's time that people stop blaming millennials and Gen Zs of being lazy or unprofessional. Because that's now what it is. It's give and take -- we want just as much respect as the amount of hard work we put in.