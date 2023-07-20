The transition from college to corporate isn’t easy. It is challenging and none of what was taught in college can prepare you for the challenges corporate will throw at your face. And let’s face it, we all would have loved it if someone had given us a pep talk and had prepared us for this much in advance.

Thankfully, a Twitter user has come to the rescue of those who are completely new to the workforce and are lost. Taking to her profile, a user named Sanaa has penned an 11-point cheat sheet that will help you navigate your work-like like a pro.

She begins the thread by stating one point most people forget – HRs are only there for the company and not for you. The HR personnel at work is not your best friend so refrain from sharing tons of personal details with them.

Incase if you’re new to the workforce and didn’t know:



1. HR is not your friend. Please refrain from speaking anything personal to your HRs. The same applies with other employees but stay slightly warned with your HRs. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

Next, she states that every important conversation should be put in an e-mail. In corporate settings, if it’s not in the e-mail, it doesn’t exist.

2. Put every serious conversations in email.



If you’re discussing instances of, say, sexual harassments, put it all in email. Even if the convo was vocal, send an email later saying “thanks for the conversation where we spoke about xyz where you mentioned you will do abc.” — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

During appraisals, a lot of people tend to forget all the achievements they made throughout the year. They are only able to state a handful of instances even when their contribution was huge. To avoid situations like these, having a spreadsheet where you have listed all your achievements is a fairly good idea.

3. Note down every single achievement of yours.



A good friend of mine suggested this. Everything can be conveniently neglected during appraisal time. Please see that whatever you’ve achieved personally – it’s put down in an excel so you can review it end of the financial year. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

For the fourth point, Sanaa mentions that you don’t need to add your colleagues to your social media. Also, if you are working extra hours, make sure that your manager knows about it.

5. Anything you do beyond your 9-5 schedule, let your manager know. If you’re taking calls with clients later time or travelling to meet them – keep your manager posted on how many hours you work beyond the usual schedule. Keep a track of it. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest challenge people face in corporate settings is putting across their points in a constructive and diplomatic way. Especially the negative ones. You gotta learn the trick of the trade in order to survive for long. Also, stay loyal to your job. Do it with utmost grace and honesty.

7. Stay loyal to your job. Staying loyal to the company can be decided later. You don’t owe anybody any commitment. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

No matter how long you toil at your workplace, the only people who are going to acknowledge your efforts are your family and friends. And that is the truth. For the ninth point, the thread mentions that you need to learn to take criticism. If it is unnecessary, put your point across articulately. But never yell at the top of your lungs.

9. Never raise voice in a squabble. Prefer being articulate than loud. Never bend your head down when receiving harsh criticism, it shows you’re insecured and feeling poorly of yourself instead of taking feedback. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Just steer clear of office gossip. It’s a labyrinth and by the time you manage to get out of it, it’s too late and the damage would be done. And lastly, build credibility at work. It will take you places.

11. Credibility at work matters but don’t push yourself too hard for it, you’ll lose focus.



I’m grateful I had a friend who taught me all this. Putting it out there so you know it too. Fin. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 19, 2023

Sanaa’s thread has echoed with a lot of people. It has fetched over 2K likes and more than 166.1k views. People shared their views and also their experiences at their first jobs. Here’s what people had to say.

One important thing I learned from corporate sector – Document every single thing ! https://t.co/Dd7exBU76E — Thamizh (@_zhagaram_) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

No one in workplace is friend. Good colleagues, yes!! https://t.co/JelWsIVJgh — Ave. (@aveverse) July 19, 2023

Survival tips for those of you unfortunate to be stuck in corporate world. https://t.co/2Rw9FupLxX — Akshay S Dinesh (@asdofindia) July 20, 2023

Learnt these the hard way over a period of time. But if there’s one thing you should do immediately – block office people from all SM. https://t.co/fddpXJgEew — alittlesunflower 🌻 (@MoonyandLoony) July 19, 2023

Agreed 👍. It's disheartening to share that my job resignation was coerced by HR right after I bravely opened up about my clinical depression diagnosis and requested leave. https://t.co/IwwPmtEFoS — Karthik (@Karthik__gm) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Also about the leaves – please drop a mail that you’re on leave. You don’t have to mention the reason for your leave. https://t.co/SHLlmidsdN — Levi Ackermann (@Levi2396) July 19, 2023

Hope this helps you at your first job!

Also Read- Redditors Share Must-Knows Of How To Survive In The Indian Corporate World