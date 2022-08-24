UPSC preparation is tough, why won't it be? It is one of the toughest exams in the world after all. The syllabus is so vast that it feels like you are short on time. But managing your studies in the time you've got is what you need to clear this exam. That's where tips from people who have been through this journey can come in handy. So, here are a few tips from someone who has given the UPSC exams six times - failed prelims twice, failed mains twice and cleared the exam twice.

I've given 6 attempts at UPSC CSE



I've failed prelims twice, failed Mains twice and I've cleared the exam twice.



10 things I wish I knew in my first attempt: — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

1. UPSC prep is BORING.



Success in UPSC comes from doing boring things everyday - for months on end. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

2. All subjects are NOT equal.



In UPSC prep you need to do a lot of subjects, but not at the same time. Learn to prioritise, it will save you a lot of headaches.



Ex: complete polity and economy before ancient and medieval. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

3. You will NOT be able to complete the syllabus.



Because of the vast syllabus, at best you'll be able to cover 85 - 90% of the syllabus.



Learn to live with that sense of incompleteness. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

4. Get used to failing. A LOT.



Controlled failure is essential during prep.



You need to fail in:

• Mock tests

• Mock interviews

• Achieving your daily targets



And then figure out how to fail less next time. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

5. Some things just need time. Be patient.



You will not improve tomorrow. But in order to improve you need to show up everyday.



Even when you don't see progress, trust the process. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

6. ONE thing at a time.



Doing 4 different subjects in a day is a sure way of wasting precious time and effort. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

7. Take responsibility for your studies.



UPSC prep is a full time job. If you're not studying 8-10 hours/day you're not serious about your prep. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

8. Too much advice is bad advice.



If you keep asking for the best strategy, the best institute, the best books, you will never start.



The people who succeed are the ones who act, not just ask. Make mistakes and then ask how it can be done better. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

9. Learn to manage your emotions.



During prep you will come across:

• Guilt

• Low self esteem

• Anxiety



Meditation helps but YOU are responsible for managing YOUR emotions. Find out what works for you.



No one else is coming to save you. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

10. You are human.



You are not a machine. Expecting yourself to perform at 101% everyday is a recipe for failure.



Set realistic targets, make it easy for yourself to win. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) August 18, 2022

These tips are great if you are preparing for your first attempt and are equally useful for those at different stages of their UPSC journey.

