Indian Civil Services, are one of the most competitive sectors to land yourself a job in. Every year, lakhs of hopefuls write the exam with the expectation that they could land a plump job among the brightest minds in the country.

However, clearing the mains or the interviews for these positions are considered the toughest in the country, where only the very best make the cut. Here are the 15 most interesting questions asked in the examinations + interview sessions:

1. How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?

Ans: Concrete floors are very hard to crack!

2. What looks like half apple?

A : The other half.

3. What will you do if I run away with your sister?

A: The candidate who was selected answered, “I will not get a better match for my sister than you sir.”

4. ( ) + ( ) + ( ) + ( ) + ( ) = 30This is what you have for equation. The following are the numbers that you can use to fill in the brackets: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. You can repeat the numbers if required. The resulting sum should be 30.

A. There is no mention if you can use sign or not and thus the only possible way to get this is as follows: (15 – 9) + (13 – 7) + (7 – 1) + (9 – 1) + (13 – 9).

If you solve inside the brackets, you will get the following equation 6 + 6 + 6 + 8 + 4

Adding all these numbers, you will get 30 which is the required sum.

5. Jamie looked at his reflection on the window mirror of the 45th floor. Driven by an irrational impulse, he made a leap through the window on the other side. Yet Jamie did not encounter even a single bruise. How can this be possible if he did neither landed on a soft surface nor used a parachute?

A. Jamie is a window cleaner who was tired after cleaning the windows on the 45th floor and thus leaped inside the building.

6. By using only one straight line, can you make the equation correct. 5+5+5=550?

A. Draw a tilted line on 1st plus (+) operator, + will become 4 🙂

The equation then becomes true: 545+5=550.

7. A murderer is condemned to death. He has to choose between three rooms. The first is full of raging fires, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns, and the third is full of lions that haven’t eaten in 3 years. Which room is safest for him?

A. The third room. Lions that haven’t eaten in three years are dead. Easy one, right?

8. Can you name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday?

A. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

9. This is an unusual paragraph. I’m curious as to just how quickly you can find out what is so unusual about it. It looks so ordinary and plain that you would think nothing was wrong with it. In fact, nothing is wrong with it! It is highly unusual though. Study it and think about it, but you still may not find anything odd. But if you work at it a bit, you might find out. Try to do so without any coaching!

A. The letter ‘e’, which is the most common letter used in the English language, does not appear even once in the paragraph.

10. What if one morning you woke up & found that you were pregnant.

A. Girl – I will be very excited and take an off, to celebrate with my husband.

11. Twins(Adarsh and Anupam) were born in May but their birthday is in June. How’s this possible?

A. May is the name of the town.

12. The peacock is a bird that does not lay eggs. How do they get baby peacocks?

A. The peahen lays eggs.

13. If two’s company, and three’s a crowd, then what is four and five?

A. Nine.

14. A cat had three kittens: January, March and May. What was the mother’s name.

A. What. It stated ‘WHAT’ was the mother’s name.

15. James bond was pushed out of an airplane without any parachute. He survived. How?

A. The plane was on the runway.

