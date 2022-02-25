Students learn from many teachers in their lives, but there are only a few teachers who leave a lasting impression. They make learning easy and teach in a way that remains with us throughout our life. Here are 7 such teachers on YouTube who are making learning easy and fun.

1. Dr Vikas Divyakirti | Drishti IAS

Dr Vikas Divyakirti is the founder and Managing Director of Drishti IAS, a coaching centre for UPSC aspirants and a YouTube channel with the same name.

The way Vikas Divyakirti sir teaches complicated topics in an easy to understand language sticks with the students. You don't necessarily have to be a UPSC aspirant Divyakirti sir's general lectures like interview preparation, essay writing tips, etc can be useful for a lot of people.

2. Alakh Pandey | Physics Wallah

Alakh Pandey is the creator of a YouTube channel named Physics Wallah. His channel primarily focussed on Physics. He also provides guidance for 12th JEE preparations. With over a billion views on YouTube, Physics Wallah by Alakh Pandey sir is one of the most sought after educational channels among students.

3. Roshni Mukherjee | LearnoHub

Roshni Mukherjee is the founder and educator at LearnoHub, previously known as ExamFear. Her channel focuses on Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry for class 11th and 12th. Roshni Mukherjee started her channel back in 2011 and aims to provide free education to every student.

4. Mohd. Kashif | Dear Sir

Mohd Kashif is the creator of the YouTube channel Dear Sir. The channel was started in December 2016 and mainly focuses on English and Mathematics for school going students. The videos are entertaining along with being educational.

5. Arvind Gupta

Arvind Gupta believes that students learn by doing. For this, he created a YouTube channel with the same name. On his channel, he creates DIY toys with commonly used materials and makes mathematics and science easy and fun to understand.

6. Neeraj Arora | Edu91

The Jeetu bhaiya of the CA fraternity, Neeraj Arora sir, is the co-founder of Edu91. He has a YouTube channel with his own name. He specializes in Taxation and Strategic Management subjects of CA Intermediate. He is much loved among the students because of his way of teaching, the relatable examples he gives, and the concept clarity he provides.

7. Aman Dhattarwal

Aman Dhattarwal is the creator of the YouTube channel Apni Kaksha. The channel specializes in IIT-JEE preparations. An engineer himself, he helps students in preparing for JEE. Students love his enthusiastic and energetic persona, and are motivated by it.

These famous YouTube teachers have made learning easy for their students. They have gained popularity and a huge student base due to their unique way of teaching. They focus on the actual issues faced by the students and are always there to support them for both education and otherwise.

Also Read | 14 Simple Ways To Make Money While Studying In College