In today's episode of LinkedIn corporate dudebros being their problematic self, we have a CEO who took to the platform to share a selfie of him crying after he laid off employees from his company.
"Days like today, I wish I was a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way. But I'm not," added Braden. The post has received more than 34K reactions. However, it has not gone down well on social media.
Netizens questioned the need for posting a selfie and making the situation about himself when it was he who decided to take that decision. Some also called the post performative.
~70% of each brief paragraph has "I" in it.— grower and a shower 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@Acheroth) August 11, 2022
This isnt about the employees it's about him. How he feels. How hard it is for him. What he hopes others understand about him.
Posting this to linked in is the professional version of doing a duckface selfie over a man he just shot.
We need to shut down LinkedIn. https://t.co/0iOThHs8zo— Scott 🇵🇸 (@fyrescotch) August 10, 2022
I wonder how much of his salary he cut before he had to regretfully resort to layoffs. It was regretfully, right? That's why he's crying, right?— steef (@steefenstein) August 10, 2022
"You have no idea how hard this is for me" are not the words an employee needs to hear when they are thrown to the curb and told their future is now totally uncertain.— SantaMonicaMM (@SantaMonicaMM) August 11, 2022
-Source, guy who was told "You have no idea how hard this is for me"
It’s got to be the most dishonest place on the internet, which is really saying something— limburguesa (@quesador) August 10, 2022
Quick, I’m feeling vulnerable and crying let me quickly reach for my phone and take a cheeky selfie for LinkedIn! 😭— Pippa Oldfield (@PippaKOldfield) August 10, 2022
CEO lays off employees and posts a crying pic on LinkedIn. This is peak lunacy. pic.twitter.com/pt5oEBz7lM— Peter Yang (@petergyang) August 10, 2022
LinkedIn is not a real place. This CEO laid people off and posted a picture of himself crying about the decision. I wish I was making this stuff up 😂😂😂😂— Enjoyment Enthusiast (@KingSweetiee) August 10, 2022
Peak performative vulnerability https://t.co/0RjW261il0— ooooffffdd (@Curiouscoyote2) August 11, 2022
Imagine crying over laying off employees while your employees cry over real pressing issues such as bills, rent, and food.