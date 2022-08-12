In today's episode of LinkedIn corporate dudebros being their problematic self, we have a CEO who took to the platform to share a selfie of him crying after he laid off employees from his company.

Braden Wallake, CEO of Hyper Social and Hyper Sphere, shared a crying selfie of himself on LinkedIn and penned a long post narrating his decision. In the post, he goes on to say, "I know it isn't professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do." After he laid off employees.

Braden Wallake's LinkedIn post
Source: LinkedIn

"Days like today, I wish I was a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way. But I'm not," added Braden. The post has received more than 34K reactions. However, it has not gone down well on social media.

Netizens questioned the need for posting a selfie and making the situation about himself when it was he who decided to take that decision. Some also called the post performative.

Imagine crying over laying off employees while your employees cry over real pressing issues such as bills, rent, and food.