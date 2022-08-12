In today's episode of LinkedIn corporate dudebros being their problematic self, we have a CEO who took to the platform to share a selfie of him crying after he laid off employees from his company.

After he laid off employees.

Braden Wallake, CEO of Hyper Social and Hyper Sphere, shared a crying selfie of himself on LinkedIn and penned a long post narrating his decision. In the post, he goes on to say, "I know it isn't professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do."

"Days like today, I wish I was a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way. But I'm not," added Braden. The post has received more than 34K reactions. However, it has not gone down well on social media.



Netizens questioned the need for posting a selfie and making the situation about himself when it was he who decided to take that decision. Some also called the post performative.



~70% of each brief paragraph has "I" in it.



This isnt about the employees it's about him. How he feels. How hard it is for him. What he hopes others understand about him.



Posting this to linked in is the professional version of doing a duckface selfie over a man he just shot. — grower and a shower 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@Acheroth) August 11, 2022

We need to shut down LinkedIn. https://t.co/0iOThHs8zo — Scott 🇵🇸 (@fyrescotch) August 10, 2022

I wonder how much of his salary he cut before he had to regretfully resort to layoffs. It was regretfully, right? That's why he's crying, right? — steef (@steefenstein) August 10, 2022

"You have no idea how hard this is for me" are not the words an employee needs to hear when they are thrown to the curb and told their future is now totally uncertain.



-Source, guy who was told "You have no idea how hard this is for me" — SantaMonicaMM (@SantaMonicaMM) August 11, 2022

It’s got to be the most dishonest place on the internet, which is really saying something — limburguesa (@quesador) August 10, 2022

He can't think of a lower moment than using making people redundant into a post about him? I can't really think of one either. — John Knott (@zola_jfk) August 10, 2022

Quick, I’m feeling vulnerable and crying let me quickly reach for my phone and take a cheeky selfie for LinkedIn! 😭 — Pippa Oldfield (@PippaKOldfield) August 10, 2022

CEO lays off employees and posts a crying pic on LinkedIn. This is peak lunacy. pic.twitter.com/pt5oEBz7lM — Peter Yang (@petergyang) August 10, 2022

LinkedIn is not a real place. This CEO laid people off and posted a picture of himself crying about the decision. I wish I was making this stuff up 😂😂😂😂 — Enjoyment Enthusiast (@KingSweetiee) August 10, 2022

Imagine crying over laying off employees while your employees cry over real pressing issues such as bills, rent, and food.

