Failure is a part of our journeys, and our loved ones providing moral support during that time is a blessing. Unfortunately, this practice is quite rare in a competitive world, especially in education, where even if someone scores 98 per cent in exams, they are taunted for losing 2 per cent. Remember when in Kota Factory Season 2, Jeetu Bhaiya organised a failure party for his students? “War mein haarne waale warriors kehlate hain loosers nahin,” he said. Motivation ho toh aisa, isn’t it?

Source: A still from YouTube/TVF Kota Factory

Speaking of moral support, a heartwarming story of a mother celebrating her child’s average score in exams has caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @wahiladkiyaar, posted an incident of witnessing the woman who happily shared her daughter’s Class 10th board result online. Going by the tweet, the daughter scored 76 per cent in the exams.

Representational image. Source: A still from Secret Superstar

“Saw this one aunty posting her daughter’s 10th boards result which is 76% and she’s celebrating her so much, like that’s exactly the kind of support parents should give,” the user wrote.

Here’s the post in discussion:

saw this one aunty posting her daughters 10th boards result which is 76% and she’s celebrating her so much, like that’s exactly the kind of support parents should give 🥹 — rercury in metrograde (@wahiladkiyaar) June 2, 2023

Netizens are recalling personal stories of how their parents reacted to the scores in exams:

Here are some tragic stories when parents were expecting more from their children.

I got 5As and 3Bs and my dad told me what a below avr student u r ..

i mean okay but u dont need to tell that on my face https://t.co/CByR0Zg2Yl — mug (@aquafinainmug) June 2, 2023

Mery 81% thy or ghar walon ka koi reaction nhi tha https://t.co/z49waymWW4 — 🇵🇸 (@_mohyudin) June 2, 2023

bruh i got 94% in ICSE and my mum said she was too embarrassed to share the news w her friends coz she expected a 98%. 🥲 https://t.co/aK7w1mwlXp — cranberrygin // uncertain era (@beef_parotttaa) June 2, 2023

Had got 92% in xth and came 2nd overall in school. Friends wanted a party, I said yeah cool. Mom said no way. No party. We were expecting 96-97%. https://t.co/dL9cjh8p2d — Riha Umar Khalid 🇮🇳 (@gundekibhabhi) June 2, 2023

2009: I informed my parents that I was gonna fail. So when I scored 58%, they went completely berserk, distributing kilos of sweets in the neighborhood.



2015: My younger sibling anticipated achieving a score of 90% or higher, but she ended up with 84%. Ghar mein maatam mana tha. https://t.co/UVHVMJp4L3 — Balram Vishwakarma (@Balram1801) June 2, 2023

got 93% in 10th and clearly remember all the shit that my mom screamed at me for 47 min coz i didn't top the school and just few sec later she went on to have her sweet little afternoon nap while i literally sat there frozen holding my tears back and blaming myself https://t.co/brPlVdcVrU — early life crisis (@daaalchaawal) June 2, 2023

I got 90% and all my mom did was fume 😭😭😭 — fvf (@beyhiveswiftie5) June 3, 2023

Here are some happy stories:

I did the same for my brother who scored 73% 💕☺️ https://t.co/ZkdbpUm583 — Hemanth (@hemanth1117) June 2, 2023

My cousin got 64% in CHSE and EVERYONE in the family WhatsApp group was congratulating her and telling her how well she’s done. Made me so happy. 🥹 https://t.co/loOMaH6Df6 — Sophie (@azenithromycin) June 2, 2023

Bro our neighbours even sent meethai on their son's 55℅ result in matric, celebrating that at least He passed — imperturbable. (@_feiticeiro) June 3, 2023

This aunty might as well be me. I was overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the results. I know how much we've struggled in the past 12 years of schooling, no thanks to our education system. It's easy to say marks don't matter, but each successive low score affected my son's ++ https://t.co/Q1Ib9lRmr4 — Sheetal Sakpal (@sheetal_bsakpal) June 2, 2023

children don't have to struggle so much. And that there's less focus on marks and more on learning. — Sheetal Sakpal (@sheetal_bsakpal) June 2, 2023

In my house we say, all that pressure sweat worry etc. should be before exams, once results come, whatever they are, it’s a cause for celebration. Pass hogaya na bas! https://t.co/txoP1Ne21g — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) June 2, 2023

My father when I told him I couldn't get into IIT: IIT mein nhi hua??Koi baat nhi mera bhi nhi hua tha aur tu abhi mere hi paise udaa raha hai,kuch na kuch Jo hi jaayega . He had more trust in me than I did.



Not getting a get result is not the end of the world. https://t.co/ICVsDJwq25 — Yash. (@Datascientist3_) June 2, 2023

my uncle's son passed his 10th boards with 35.4% and he invited us all for a dinner in a fine dine restaurant, i think this was 2010

no one gave him a chance to pass, he did against all odds, and that's why the celebration

(he was taught maths by my father 🤣🤣, passed it w 35) https://t.co/RUSiwSkN16 — chonky pandey (@imajokin) June 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Twitter users couldn’t believe the celebration of scoring average marks.

Nri hogi ya phir rare breed of happy and satisfied Indian parents — Pulkit Saraf (@Pulkit_Saraf) June 2, 2023

Parents in parallel universe 🥺 https://t.co/NXxnqWv177 — Jags (@i_am_biriyani) June 2, 2023

merko bhi chahiye yaar aise parents — ash~ (@holycrapash) June 3, 2023

Marks matter, but they do not define who you are or who you want to become. In other words, your scores may or may not get you the best institutions that you had always dreamed of, but those digits can never be the basis of your talent and intelligence. Also, there is a dire need for parents to be supportive of their children, especially after results, no matter what the digits on their report cards are. Isn’t it?