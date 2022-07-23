We talk a lot about workplace red flags, and rightfully so, but what about green flags? You need to be aware of them to make better career choices. Here are 15 of them.

1. Leadership that takes an active role in your development within the company.

Answer: Reddit

2. A structured onboarding process. It shows they take organization seriously and care that everyone is trained properly and informed of important policies from the get go.

Answer: Reddit

3. Women's products in the restroom.

Answer: Reddit

4. Company is up front about how wages are structured Employees enjoy the work and the environment, lack of sarcasm when discussing work.

Answer: Reddit

5. Job description matches what is described in the interview.

Answer: Reddit

6. Being upfront with potential issues you'll face and giving you enough time to learn. You can't work independently from day one you need to be taught.

Answer: Reddit

7. The first green flag is when I have confirmed that I will get the hours I need to survive, and the boss immediately respects my hour restrictions. If they go “uh we’ll see” that just means "we’ll make you work like a dog until you burn out.”

Answer: Reddit

8. When I interviewed after I got laid off I asked how they handled the pandemic. It shows a lot about the type of company they are and how they view their employees

Answer: Reddit

9. Break policy: Are breaks based on the needs of the company or the needs of the employee?



Salary transparency: Are you going to make as much as someone in the same position who was recently hired? Does the company hide who much people make?

Answer: Reddit

10. For me it was when my manager just chatted with me instead of interviewing...I mean he did the interview but it wasn’t formal. It was nice and relaxed and he wanted to get a sense of who I was in the moment rather than rigid standard questions.

Answer: Reddit

11. They say family is more important than work.

Answer: Reddit

12. A solid mix of experience within the company - The opposite version red flag would be the employee mix is all either ancient with 20 years experience OR early 20s with 1 or 2 years of experience.

Answer: Reddit

13. They are inclusive towards people from different orientations and are eager to learn (and teach other employees) about their pronouns. In the same league, representation.

14. How they treat the person who is lowest on the hierarchy chain. Is that person looked out for? Respected and treated with empathy? If the answer is yes, it's a MAJOR green flag.

15. Employees don't feel they'll be fired for calling out a superior.

Sounds pretty basic and doable, right? The fact that most workplaces can't achieve even 5 out of these 15 green flags says a lot about how the corporations run in India.