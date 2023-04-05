After the entire Varun Dhawan debacle, too many people are conflicted with the multiple stories that are floating around on the internet. Context: The actor lifted and kissed Gigi Hadid at an NMACC event, without consent, then denied accusation. But now, Twitter is pissed at Boney Kapoor for something similar.

no you were blinded by your male privilege, you consider yourself entitled to women's bodies and think of women as objects that you can carry around and kiss without consent, your act of cooling things down won't deny that you didn't only appear wrong but also harassy https://t.co/HzwYuaZV4T pic.twitter.com/N6D2F1LiOf — qinzaa 🌻 زن زندگی آزادی (@auratsoch) April 2, 2023

A picture from an NMACC event is making rounds on Twitter, where Boney Kapoor is seen posing with Gigi Hadid. Of course, that's not the problem. The producer had uncomfortably placed his hand on the supermodel's waist. Which is, well, awkward. Certainly, sadly, this isn't the first time that this space between consent and boundaries was ignored. But, that doesn't make it better.

Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet on both days of the inauguration at NMACC. And while this felt like a nice Hollywood-Bollywood crossover, things took a weird turn as well. Like these two instances with her.

Such actions would make anyone uncomfortable, which needs to be acknowledged. And Twitter is calling out Boney Kapoor.

did he put his hand on her waist or am i hallucinating 😭😭😭 — zee (@katrinaxkareena) April 3, 2023

She ain't ever coming back 🥲 — ιηѕн ˢⁱᵈ (@hey_its_Insha_) April 3, 2023

uhhhh the hand💀 — navi (@thoughtsofshah) April 3, 2023

🤢🤢

Someone made a post compiling the comments he made under the instagram post of his daughter's friend,jeez,walking red flag.



First V*run,now this guy,ugh,poor Gigi. https://t.co/kL0jVp0UlI — Greeshma (fan account) (@GreeshmaMegha) April 4, 2023

Lovers of misogyny and casual harassment will call it "consensual" I guess. https://t.co/IgE6e3iLCU — Dramaa (@rantitouttt) April 4, 2023

this is so uncomfortable to look at https://t.co/e0GRXLuXzf — si (@notswayby) April 3, 2023

i haaaate when men aren't respectful of their hand placement it should be either on the shoulder or upper back if it's anywhere near the waist you better be holding the fucking air https://t.co/XGEv0w402w — 🦴 (@pescatarianslut) April 3, 2023

Egh this is so uncomfortable to even look at.🤮 https://t.co/soD2GK57WC — ms sanon's b. (@lomlsanon) April 3, 2023

The star studded event made heads turn, in every sense of the phrase.