Actor Varun Dhawan found himself in a tight spot after his power-packed performance on the stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The actor got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and lifted her in his arms. Varun Dhawan danced with her and pecked her on the cheeks. The video didn’t go down well, to say the least.

However, putting all speculations to rest, Gigi Hadid reshared a video from that moment on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true.” Her response comes after netizens slammed Varun Dhawan for his behaviour on the stage.

A large section of users on the internet claimed that Varun Dhawan made Gigi Hadid uncomfortable with the surprise lift and kiss. The actor was slammed for not respecting the model's personal boundaries. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and shared a clarification. He tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So let me burst your bubble and tell you it was planned for her to be on stage. So find a new Twitter cause to vent about, rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning 🙏"

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Many people are still not convinced. Some continue to criticize Varun Dhawan for his actions. While some believe Gigi was prepared for this.

woke bol diya argument khatam — utsa & prabhat patnaik fan club (@UP16stanaccount) April 2, 2023

"planned to be on stage" but not planned to be lifted in an uncomfortable attire and innappropiate way I guess? That looked pathetic, sorry. What culture are you representing to the foreigners? — K.🧀 (@xoxokankana) April 2, 2023

Being on stage isn't equivalent to picking her up. By her expression one could clearly tell she wasn't expecting it. Stop being so embarrassing all the time.🙏🏻 — ? (@badboujeebroken) April 2, 2023

But was kiss or the lift planned? There’s a difference between her knowing she’ll come on stage vs being touched and kissed. — S (@sighsssm) April 2, 2023

no you were blinded by your male privilege, you consider yourself entitled to women's bodies and think of women as objects that you can carry around and kiss without consent, your act of cooling things down won't deny that you didn't only appear wrong but also harassy https://t.co/HzwYuaZV4T pic.twitter.com/N6D2F1LiOf — qinzaa 🌻 زن زندگی آزادی (@auratsoch) April 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT those blindass people can’t see this or what? he clearly asked before doing that! but no they still want to bash him with whatever shit they get.

dear gigi pls never come back to india because these pathetic public won’t let you live and enjoy here!🤏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nqC1Mch6lS — p 🙂 (@variasgirl) April 2, 2023

a. calling people woke isn't the own you think it is loser creep.

b. even if the dance was planned who tf gave him permission to airlift and kiss her? desi men understand consent challenge failed yet again. https://t.co/6edWJWxBnu — midori (@snortingpages) April 2, 2023

people making an issue of Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi up r so dumb and reek of hating desis. Gigi herself reposted the video saying varun fulfilled her bollywood dream. y’all r so annoying like go find a job. ur opinion isn’t needed everywhere. — dhillou sahab (@dhillou_sahab) April 2, 2023

the varun dhawan gigi hadid performance was all planned y'all need to chill, there are a million real things happening for y'all to be woke for. — with love, juhi (@youwantmaaaaar) April 2, 2023

I did not just see a video of Varun Dhawan, a grown ass married man pick Gigi Hadid up mid performance and ALSO give a peck on her cheek😭😭😭 — Shamia Khalis (@shamiakhalis) April 2, 2023