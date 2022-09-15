Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were at their goofy best on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The Jugjugg Jeeyo stars spoke about their married life candidly. While Anil Kapoor spilled the beans on his successful marriage, Varun Dhawan gushed over his wife, Natasha Dalal, during the episode.

Speaking about his marriage, Varun Dhawan called it “amazing.” He gushed over Natasha in that segment of Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Varun Dhawan spoke candidly about how he had known Natasha since their school days. The actor has always kept his private life away from the limelight. So when he announced his marriage last year, some fans were taken by surprise. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in January last year. Looking back, their love story was totally filmy.

While Varun and Natasha went to the same school and had known each other since the sixth grade, they never dated in high school. After school, the duo reconnected at a music concert and that is when the sparks flew.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Varun narrated how he had met Natasha in the sixth grade. He said,

The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends. She was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.

Natasha got her college degree from New York. In an interview with Hello! India for her label, Natasha revealed when they went from being friends to being in a relationship. She said,

We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.

Before they started dating, Varun Dhawan revealed how Natasha had rejected him “three-four times”. While there were rumours of their relationship, the actor confirmed it on a Koffee With Karan episode when he appeared with Katrina Kaif. Putting all speculations to rest, he said,

That’s why I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. She has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony held in Alibaug last year. The five-day affair only had close friends and relatives. Speaking to India Today, Varun revealed how he never thought that he would ever get married and it was only Natasha who changed that. He said,

I never thought I would be that kind of person who gets married and does stuff like that. But then Natasha came into my life and she just got this fudgy, comfortable feeling that it felt like somebody added a pillow under your head that kuch bhi ho jaye, you’re safe. Don’t worry, I got you. So, for me that’s marriage.

It’s been a year now that the couple has been married. Their love story is truly what Bollywood movies are made of!

