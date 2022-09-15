The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 saw Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gracing the couch for the eleventh episode of the talk show. The episode saw the two actors spilling all the juicy details about their marriage, relationships, infidelity, and their career so far in the film industry.

Varun Dhawan debuted alongside Alia Bhatt almost 10 years ago in Student Of The Year. Speaking to Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan talked about whom he considers his competition in the industry. He said, “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt”.

Varun Dhawan added how there is healthy competition between him and Alia Bhatt and how his competition is not restricted to actors alone. He said,

As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt’s smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer.

This is not the only time Varun Dhawan mentioned Alia Bhatt on the show. In the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar asked the actor who he thinks he looks good with on-screen. He mentioned Alia Bhatt because “there is a lot of history with Alia”. During the phone call segment, Varun called Alia and that fetched him a point.

These moments between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have fans rooting for their friendship.

Alia Bhatt Is Bigger Star than Many Male Actors we as a society should accept this – #VarunDhawan #AliaBhatt #KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/HVEtQbHS1m — V (@varshialia) September 15, 2022

Varun- I think there is a lot of history with alia. So, Alia 🥹🫶

My varia heart is so happy ♥️#VarunDhawan #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/E6cc06rEIa — Tisha (@itstisha_7) September 15, 2022

Liked how #VarunDhawan responded on feeling competitive.



"The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is #AliaBhatt. We need to start accepting that our female lead can also be bigger than heroes. With #Alia's smashing big openings, as a male actor I seek inspiration" pic.twitter.com/nmnml47TXC — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) September 15, 2022

Kjo-According to you, who do you think you make a better onscreen pair with? Alia,Kiara,Kriti,Janhvi or Sara?

Varun- I think there is a lot of history with alia. So, Alia



Varia winning and how 😌❤️#KoffeeWithKaran7 #VarunDhawan#Aliabhatt — B🤍 (inactive) (@BeboPhirse) September 14, 2022

Catch Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan being their goofy best on the eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

