At the moment, Alia Bhatt has been outperforming everyone in the race to be hailed as one of the best actors in Bollywood. The actress continues to gain more popularity among viewers with each new project she leads.

In two of her most recent movies, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Netflix's Darlings, Alia Bhatt completely wowed the audience with her outstanding performance.

Alia Bhatt's contemporaries and other seasoned actors agree that she is currently among the finest Hindi cinema has to offer, in alongside the general mass. Recently, a Twitter user posted a set of clips from the talk show Koffee with Karan in which nearly every actor who has appeared on the couch has cited her as the best actor alive at the moment.

It's Alia Bhatt's world and we are just living in itpic.twitter.com/x2eJLGA6xJ — 🦋 (@varshialia) August 23, 2022

Every question posed by the host Karan Johar was replied with Alia's name, regardless of which actor they would like to collaborate with next or who the actors believe has the most promise.

Alia Bhatt appears to be the most well-liked among them, whether it's her fellow actors or the newcomers who want to follow in her footsteps.

On the work front, Bhatt is now working on the films Brahmastra and Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahaani. Additionally, she will shortly make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone.