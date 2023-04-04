For us, IPL is an occasion and it’s treated like one. And for a nation that celebrates cricket, everything associated with it is just as much of a celebration. So, it is made sure that this spirit remains. In brand new ways, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a special partnership with Chennai Metro. And really, this partnership is a surprise in more ways than one.
This partnership entails a present of sorts for fans, because they can travel for free in the Chennai Metro on Chennai Super Kings’ home matches. All they have to do is use the match tickets. CMRL will also operate feeder buses from the metro station to the stadium. The better part is, that these services will also be extended by 90 minutes for fans’ safe travel after the matches.
It is a particularly helpful initiative, given that this would solve parking issues and make travel hassle free. Fans are certainly happy.
IPL keeps getting more entertaining each day.