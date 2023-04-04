For us, IPL is an occasion and it’s treated like one. And for a nation that celebrates cricket, everything associated with it is just as much of a celebration. So, it is made sure that this spirit remains. In brand new ways, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a special partnership with Chennai Metro. And really, this partnership is a surprise in more ways than one.

ADVERTISEMENT This partnership entails a present of sorts for fans, because they can travel for free in the Chennai Metro on Chennai Super Kings’ home matches. All they have to do is use the match tickets. CMRL will also operate feeder buses from the metro station to the stadium. The better part is, that these services will also be extended by 90 minutes for fans’ safe travel after the matches.

This is a wonderful initiative from CSK. Fans can use match tickets and travel by metro at no additional cost. There will be a feeder bus from Govt Estate Metro to the stadium. Metro service extended by 90 mins on match days. Helps save parking issues as well. pic.twitter.com/VSxtGe4ACX — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) April 1, 2023

It is a particularly helpful initiative, given that this would solve parking issues and make travel hassle free. Fans are certainly happy.

This is a very good initiative not just for the sake of fans but to Increase the use of public transport ….kudos to CSK💯 — Amit chavn (@amit_chavn) April 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT That's a nice initiative to encourage people to use public transport. https://t.co/6frv94wad6 — Gaurav Vartak (@Zeus_TheHobbit) April 3, 2023

What a brilliant initiative from @ChennaiIPL wish others followed suit, especially in cities like Hyd, Bangalore and Delhi. Won't say Mumbai as last mile connection is still missing from a metro perspective #ipl #ipl2023 https://t.co/U2OUaKJtxE — Sahil (@Im_SVee) April 3, 2023

This is superb initiative by CSK 👏 https://t.co/5Lfc5MrXQH — Anirudha M (@a8m4) April 2, 2023

Kudos for the initiative. RCB should do the same considering the stadium's proximity to the metro https://t.co/O8VPObQSKY — Kutreya Saaleya (@KKutreya) April 1, 2023

IPL keeps getting more entertaining each day.