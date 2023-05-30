It’s one thing to be good at something, but it’s another to be loved for that and some more, for who you are. MS Dhoni is the embodiment of this. And IPL 2023 had moments that showed us Dhoni for who he is – a great keeper-batter, but an ever more amazing player. So these moments were more than just about the IPL this time, they were also about him.

The last ball in the final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings had us all in chills. And then there was the CSK captain who had his eyes closed. Whether it was him praying or feeling overwhelmed – fans could see a calm Dhoni as a player who loves his sport, being human.

And Twitter is all heart for this one moment from the match.

4 runs needed off the last ball, and Dhoni looking down with his eyes closed. Even 'Captain Cool' couldn't bear to watch. But then, a miracle unfolds! Jadeja steps up, finishes it off, and leaps into Mahi's lap! The sheer joy on Dhoni's face is priceless. A beautiful moment… pic.twitter.com/q4ttNQXy3L — 𝓢𝔂𝓮𝓭 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓲 🏏 (@SamisDaily) May 29, 2023

Dhoni, eyes closed, calm and composed. He must be recollecting his journey from 2008 to 2023, man has achieved everything. Trophies, runs, stardom, everything. Yet how everything comes down to 1 ball, 1 boundary, 1 moment that will be over in few second. pic.twitter.com/LM06EodxNj — Shivam Kumar (@honestlyshivam) May 29, 2023

Dhoni had his eyes closed, this meant so much to him. Thanks ra jaddu ❤ — 🌱 (@Yunhichalachal) May 29, 2023

DHONI WAS SITTING WITH HIS EYES CLOSED!?!? — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) May 29, 2023

Watching the highlights of the IPL final. Everyone rushed out onto the field. Dhoni just sat there with his eyes closed. Like The Buddha. Like he had just attained Nirvana! — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) May 30, 2023

The part when everyone ran on to the pitch after the boundary and Dhoni just had his eyes closed? Hit me right in the fucking feels — Bhavin Shivaa (@bhavinshivaa) May 29, 2023

Dhoni just sitting there emotionless with eyes closed is him personified. — Yash Garlapati (@yash7624) May 29, 2023

THIS WAS THE MOST INTENSE MATCH EVER

Dhoni had his eyes closed😭 — Usman (@Usmannqamar) May 29, 2023

Is this the first time MS DHONI is praying with his eyes closed. — Holy Cricket Christ! (@CricketInsight3) May 29, 2023

Somebody send me Dhoni's picture with his eyes closed, in his own calm, when Jadeja hit the winning runs#IPL2023Finals #MSDhoni #CSK — Aatam (@ItsAatam) May 29, 2023

MS didn't even see the last ball! He was sitting with his eyes closed. And was held by someone else later and told! @msdhoni we love you skipper. Forever. Forever ♾️ #Dhoni #IPL2023Finals — Srishti Jain (@srishtimjain09) May 29, 2023

What a final at IPL in Ahmedabad. Kathya wadi darbar opens the gate and hits 1 six and 1 four of last two balls to win on the last ball..👍👍👏👏 Dhoni just kept his eyes closed on last ball 🙏🙏

Feeling happy for CSK and MSD.. was a very good match tilting both ways throughout — Pranav Shah (@PranavShah308) May 30, 2023

What a final, indeed.