It’s one thing to be good at something, but it’s another to be loved for that and some more, for who you are. MS Dhoni is the embodiment of this. And IPL 2023 had moments that showed us Dhoni for who he is – a great keeper-batter, but an ever more amazing player. So these moments were more than just about the IPL this time, they were also about him.
The last ball in the final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings had us all in chills. And then there was the CSK captain who had his eyes closed. Whether it was him praying or feeling overwhelmed – fans could see a calm Dhoni as a player who loves his sport, being human.
And Twitter is all heart for this one moment from the match.
What a final, indeed.