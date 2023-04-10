It is always fascinating to flip through the pages of history and understand what it was like to be in the past. Be it learning about a king having most queens or how warriors would dress up in the war. That’s what history books, museums, and old artifacts are there for. We have borne witness to a lot of historical documents in the recent times on the Internet including telegrams, train tickets, marksheets and more.

A glimpse of an old telegram. Source: Heritage of India

Now, a man has taken us back in time to show what an old passport looked like around 92 years ago during the pre-Independence era.

Twitter user Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) shared some pictures of the ‘British Indian passport’ issued to his grandfather in Lahore in 1931.

Source: Anshuman Singh/Twitter

Singh added that his grandpa must have been 31 years old back then. The photos include a glimpse of passport holder Panjab Rai along with his signature in Urdu. As mentioned in a photo, the passport was only valid in Kenya Colony (British Kenya) and India.

Here’s the tweet in discussion:

My Grandfather's "British Indian Passport", issued at Lahore in 1931. He must've been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

Let’s check out how Twitterati are reacting to this prized possession:

Thank you for sharing with us. Lovely person bro.!! https://t.co/Qby8ENENwu — Omkar Karande (@olkarande) January 13, 2023

Great that you/your family preserved it till now. https://t.co/4nJFbQTUwN — Mukthyar shaik (@_Mukthyarshaik_) January 11, 2023

Wow! This is really something which I haven't seen in my history book ever 📙 https://t.co/IoUKmduySL — Muslim Analyst (@muslimanalyst) January 10, 2023

British Indian passport from 1931. 😲 https://t.co/nMku9RuRsA — illusion ➐ (@_anirbandey_) January 10, 2023

Great piece of history https://t.co/DnjoWdIHaM — Mufti Anwar Khan (@MuftiAnwarKhan) January 9, 2023

Wow, that's some great history you have in your possession.👌😍 — Umer Farooq (@FarooqUmer) January 7, 2023

Wow, thank you for sharing. It's a museum piece for sure. — Danny Takhar (@DanTakhar) January 7, 2023

Someone asked Anshuman Singh about the source of the passport. To which, Singh shared that his uncle gave it to him, a few years before his grandfather’s demise.

My Uncle had it, he gave it to me a few years before his passing. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

A Twitter user advised him to sell the passport to a museum. He replied saying, “Never. My grandfather was my hero.”

Naa jee, never. My Grandfather was my hero. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

What a great treasure to cherish, isn’t it?

